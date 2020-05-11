The West Virginia State University Board of Governors approved Friday lowering the official out-of-state tuition rate for undergraduate students next academic year by about 21%.

Their tuition will now be $13,600 annually, when the general fees they must pay atop tuition are included.

Many out-of-state students from surrounding states already paid this lower tuition through something called the “metro” rate, which will now be the rate for all students not from West Virginia.

For in-state students, the rate for tuition plus the fees that all students are charged will rise about 3%, to reach about $7,900.

Kristi Williams, WVSU’s interim vice president of business and finance, said that increase is only because a fee that only some students paid in order to have parking will now be converted into a cost that all students pay.

Annual dining plan costs will increase about $140. They currently range from $4,680 to $5,120 annually.

Student dorm costs aren’t increasing.

The board approved these changes Friday in a voice vote with no nays heard.

Reach Ryan Quinn at ryan.quinn@wvgazettemail.com, facebook.com/ryanedwinquinn, 304-348-1254 or follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.