MORGANTOWN — Citing an increase in COVID-19 cases, West Virginia University has announced it will move nearly all remaining in-person instruction for undergraduates online Monday and Tuesday.
Thanksgiving Break was already set to begin Nov. 25.
“Some Health Sciences programs will be excluded, and faculty who teach graduate and professional-level courses may determine whether to teach in person on Monday and Tuesday,” WVU’s announcement said. “Students in those programs should check with their instructors.”
WVU-provided data shows 91 Morgantown campus students tested positive last week, double the week before. It was the fourth straight week of increases.
The shift affects all WVU campuses. Most undergraduate courses were already online-only.
WVU already planned not to bring students back to campus after the break until the spring semester.
There will be a week of online classes from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, followed by online finals Dec. 7-11.
Next week, students can finish final projects in learning labs “if approved and supervised by the academic unit,” the announcement said. Dining halls, dorms and research labs will stay open, and libraries will have limited hours.
There’s free COVID-19 testing 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Student Rec Center.