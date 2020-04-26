WAYNE — Have you ever wanted to try your hand at gardening but didn’t know how to get started? A new, virtual course called Gardening 101 will launch this week, and there’s no cost to participate.
“We’ve had a lot more calls about people who are interested in gardening this year than in years past just because they are stuck at home and looking for something to do,” said Evan Wilson, WVU Extension agriculture and natural resources agent for Wayne and Cabell counties. “Many haven’t gardened before or it’s been a while if they have, and some of these families are three and four generations removed from running a family farm.”
The course will go live Tuesday, April 28, beginning at 4 p.m., with the first lesson focusing on site selection, how to conduct soil samples and other traditional in-ground gardening elements.
Other topics covered during the course will range from knowing what insects your plants need protected from, what sprays or fertilizers your gardening space needs, and other things.
“It’s definitely geared toward those people who are thinking about it and don’t have much experience with it,” Wilson said. “That is why we are starting with the basics — topics like when to put certain types of plants in the ground and how to store any food you may grow.”
Wilson, who was hired to his position in summer 2018, said he was planning to offer the full Gardening 101 course in-person this spring, but shortly after it got off the ground, it was shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. The virtual course will be the initial full run of the program.
“The goal is for people to become more confident in gardening and gain knowledge they might not have had before about it. This will go a long way in increasing agriculture awareness in the state,” he said.
As of Friday, 83 people from across the state had registered for the course, a bit more than Wilson initially expected, but he said they dealt with a similar situation with a previous program called the Grow This Challenge, and will be more than ready to accommodate anyone who wants to participate.
“With the Grow This Challenge, we had about 25,000 people sign up for it and were only expecting about 10,000. Our Family Nutrition Program sent out a survey looking for participants to (plant) squash, tomatoes and other things, and we had an incredible turnout.”
The Gardening 101 course is free to the public, but they must register by email in order to get the link for the Zoom meeting. The class will meet virtually from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays beginning April 28. Wilson said the course will run at least four weeks, but he could “see it going longer if needed.”