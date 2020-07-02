Essential reporting in volatile times.

MORGANTOWN — At least 10 students at West Virginia University have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The university issued a news release Thursday that said the Monongalia County Health Department and West Virginia University had been notified that 13 new cases were reported Thursday, with at least 10 WVU students being among those testing positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Although investigations and contact tracing are ongoing, several of the students are known to have been on the WVU Health Sciences Morgantown and Eastern Campuses in the past seven days, the release said. No patients have been exposed to the affected students.

The health department and WVU are working in partnership to contain the spread of the virus, the release said. Local health officials are working to retrace affected students’ movements, and outreach is being made to those with whom the students may have been in close contact.

According to the release, the individuals who tested positive have been isolated, and the health department is contact tracing to alert anyone who may have been in close contact with the individual in recent days. Known close contacts of those who tested positive have been quarantined and will be monitored for the next 14 days.

The affected areas at both Health Sciences Centers will undergo a deep-cleaning, the release said.

