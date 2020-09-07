CHARLESTON — Twenty-nine West Virginia University students have been suspended, with additional sanctions pending, amid ongoing COVID-19-related investigations into large parties in Morgantown over the weekend.
WVU leaders said the latest actions follow more reports to the university and social media posts showing large parties Friday and Saturday nights at fraternities not recognized by WVU.
A member of the Theta Chi fraternity who tested positive for COVID-19 and had been notified to isolate attended a party at the fraternity house on Friday. The university also had notified all residents of the fraternity living in the house that they must isolate or quarantine due to positive cases and close contacts. As a result, 29 members of Theta Chi fraternity have been charged with failure to comply with isolation or quarantine orders.
The students received notification letters Sunday. They are banned from campus and cannot take classes, including those offered online.
“Immediate interim suspensions are used when we determine a student presents a safety risk to campus,” Dean of Students Corey Farris said in a news release. “We know that these parties act as super spreaders. Their flagrant disregard for the health and safety of their classmates, our campus and the entire Morgantown community will not be tolerated.”
Another investigation is underway of several photos and videos from a large party hosted by Alpha Sigma Phi, also not recognized by WVU.
“While we are aware that some students have made the wrong decision to attend house parties off-campus, we also know the majority have occurred at unaffiliated fraternity houses,” Farris said. “This should serve as a message to anyone else who thinks the rules don’t apply to them. They do, and we will hold you accountable.”
University officials say they continue to work on identifying others attending these large gatherings and will bring charges against those found violating the Student Code of Conduct. WVU is also working with local officials to see what other measures can be implemented for those not following the rules.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, Labor Day, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 461,558 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 11,575 total cases and 247 deaths.
DHHR confirmed the death of an 86-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
Cases per county: Barbour (35), Berkeley (831), Boone (157), Braxton (9), Brooke (102), Cabell (589), Calhoun (18), Clay (29), Doddridge (13), Fayette (421), Gilmer (20), Grant (144), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (93), Hancock (128), Hardy (76), Harrison (301), Jackson (217), Jefferson (389), Kanawha (1,731), Lewis (36), Lincoln (126), Logan (519), Marion (230), Marshall (134), Mason (120), McDowell (74), Mercer (350), Mineral (147), Mingo (280), Monongalia (1,401), Monroe (138), Morgan (41), Nicholas (57), Ohio (297), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (45), Preston (141), Putnam (350), Raleigh (391), Randolph (228), Ritchie (6), Roane (37), Summers (21), Taylor (110), Tucker (12), Tyler (15), Upshur (46), Wayne (298), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (324), Wyoming (72).
