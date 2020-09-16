Longtime Chapmanville councilman Tony “Psycho” Robison was presented with a service award during the council’s regular session Tuesday, Sept. 8. Robison served as a councilman from July 1999 until July 2020, when he resigned due to buying a home outside of town limits. From left, councilman Harry Freeman, councilman Gary Neil, Mayor Joel McNeely, town recorder Terilyn Wilson, Robison, councilwoman Robin Adams Mutters, councilman Gary Bledsoe, and councilman Ben DesRocher.