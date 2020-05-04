LAW ENFORCEMENT: Call 911; do not use the non-emergency line at this time.
COUNSELING: The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration provides immediate, cost-free and confidential counseling 24 hours a day at 800-985-5990, or text “TalkWithUs” to 66746.
Optum, part of UnitedHealth, which manages benefits for PEIA, offers an Emotional Support Help Line available to anyone experiecing anxiety or stress. Call 866-342-6892 for free, 24/7 service.
GENERAL ASSISTANCE DIRECTORY: West Virginia 211 provides information and support — whether financial, domestic, health or disaster-related. Dial 211 or text your ZIP code to 898-211.
RECOVERY SUPPORT: The HELP4WV Helpline peer recovery support program is available for support by phone or via telehealth. Anyone with a landline, computer or mobile device can access support and advice from the peer coaches for free. Call 24/7 at 844-HELP-4WV, or chat online at Help4WV.com.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Branches can be reached at 304-529-2382, via its Facebook page or email at info@branchesdvs.org. A national domestic violence hotline can also be reached at 800-799-7233 or http://thehotline.org.
LEGAL ASSISTANCE: Call Legal Aid at 866-255-4370.
RAPE: Contact Rape Crisis Center’s hotline is available 24 hours a day at 304-399-1111.