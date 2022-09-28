DANVILLE — A local business has expanded its services.
Shelbee Lester is the owner of Rusted Roots Hair Studio, located at 622 4th St. in Danville. Lester has been in her new location for three months, and a hair stylist in Danville for nearly five years.
Lester, who offers a variety of colors and cuts to her clients, said the addition of new barber Trenton Sorah will attract more male customers.
“I don’t do guy cuts, so now anyone who brings in their son or their husband can get their haircut, too,” said Lester when asked about the versatility Sorah’s service will provide.
Sorah is a 2019 Scott High School graduate and former Skyhawk football standout. Trenton goes by the nickname “T fadez,” and is a licensed barber in both New York and West Virginia. He went to barber school at Sharp Edges Barber Institute in Rochester.
Sorah charges a flat rate of $30 per haircut, and that fee includes a beard trim. He can cut both traditional and modern hairstyles.
“If it includes clippers, trimmers and a razor, I can cut your hair,” Sorah said.
Sorah also offers the unique service of being a mobile barber. He said that in addition to cutting hair in shop at his Danville location, he is available for house calls as well. “You can get a cut at the shop, or at the crib,” added Sorah.
Currently, Sorah is only offering haircuts and beard trims, but he plans to add facial treatments in the near future.
Rusted Roots owner Shelbee Lester can be reached at 304-688-3374 or on her Rusted Roots Hair Studio Facebook page.
Trenton Sorah can be reached at 304-928-6367 or on Instagram at “datdudets.”
