If you know me well at all, you’ve probably noticed that I don’t wear dresses. I’m a jeans girl and don’t like to dress up at all. But…I was invited to do a devotion at a tea party at a church in Annville, Ky. They were having their first one since COVID.

I jumped at the chance. Even though I would have to wear a dress. Even though I would wear a hat. (I don’t wear hats, either.) This was just an important opportunity to encourage the ladies in that church and area. I didn’t want to miss it.

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.

