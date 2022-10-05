The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Tony could see that it was just a matter of time now. His son and daughter-in-law were arguing almost nonstop over money, the kids, the weather and many other things. Divorce was coming.

He was very concerned about his three grandchildren. What was going to happen to them? Would Tony still be able to see them as much as he did now?

Deb Miller, JD, is a volunteer with WV Senior Legal Aid.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you