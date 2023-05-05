MOUNT GAY, W.Va. — For over five decades, one southern West Virginia institution of higher learning has provided well-trained nurses for the medical workforce for both the region and beyond.
Not long after the school’s inception in 1971, Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College has provided a two-year associate degree nursing program which allows its graduates to practice as a registered nurse, so long as they pass the required testing to do so. Throughout the years, Southern’s nursing program has become one of the small community college’s premier academic programs.
Students who graduate from the nursing program and pass the National Council of State Boards of Nursing’s NCLEX exam can often immediately begin working as a registered nurse, which carries an average annual salary between $55,761 to $79,725 in West Virginia alone, according to ZipRecruiter. Graduates can also transfer to a university, where they can pursue a bachelor’s degree online while also working in the field.
“It’s much more cost effective for the students and the families,” said Sheliah Elkins, Director of Nursing at Southern. “They can live at home and get their first two years. You can (choose not to) go on. You can practice as a nurse with the two-year degree.”
Elkins said students accepted into the nursing program go through rigorous courses of study during their four semesters. Nursing students are subjected to a variety of classroom material and hands-on experience in the school’s skills and simulation labs, which was expanded last year thanks to an expansion grant the college received.
“We’ve gotten to expand that and have a state-of-the-art simulation and skills lab,” Elkins said.
Students typically learn and hone their skills in those labs during their first semester in nursing school. After that, they get to go out in the different hospitals and clinical facilities in the area to learn on-site in clinicals.
“The classes are much more intense than just general studies classes,” Elkins said. “It is not exams that you can memorize the content. You have to use critical thinking and clinic judgment to be able to learn how to care safely for patients, so our exams reflect that as well. It’s a very rigorous program.”
According to several sources including the National Library of Medicine, there is currently a well-documented shortage of nurses in the profession, which, according to the NLB, has been caused by a number of factors including lack of potential educators, high turnover rates, and inequitable workforce distribution. Elkins said Southern’s nursing program is working to fill that gap, which in turn helps the local economy.
“Our nursing program and all of our allied health programs supply the hospitals, both locally and in the surrounding areas,” Elkins said, “and with travel nursing, our nurses are going everywhere to travel, so we are helping to fill the gap. There’s a huge gap and nursing shortage and we help to fill that gap locally and even nationally.”
When asked what she feels the cause of the nursing shortage is, Elkins said the profession is “a lot of hard work” with a lot of the older nurses aging out and retiring.
Elkins noted that Southern’s longstanding nursing school is a well-regarded one, with students coming from as far as Hurricane and more distant parts of eastern Kentucky. Like three of its four allied health programs, the school’s nursing school is located on its Logan campus; only one allied health program, respiratory therapy, is located on the Williamson campus.
Recently, Southern expanded its nursing program by providing what they call a weekend “accelerated” option. Students in the accelerated option go through a 16-month version of the program that sees them not getting summer breaks and taking classes every other weekend.
The accelerated option is aimed at individuals who have prior education and credentials.
“They need to have either an LPN license and gone to LPN school or they need an associate degree in an allied health field such as rad tech, MLT, surg tech, respiratory therapy, or they can have a bachelor’s or master’s degree in an unrelated field,” Elkins said. “We just want to make sure, since it’s accelerated and moves very quickly, that they have experience learning and have some experience under their belt about how to go to school and how to test and how to behave.”
Southern will graduate its first class from the accelerated program in 2024, Elkins said. The traditional nursing program will graduate 53 students this spring.
The school only accepts applicants once per year in both its traditional and accelerated program. Applications for the traditional program go out in October of each year and close in February. Applications for the accelerated option will be released sometime in the late summer months.
Applicants must meet several requirements including:
- A minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5 in previous college-level courses. If no college courses have been taken, the high school GPA or equivalent will be considered
- A score of 60% or higher on the ATI TEAS pre-entrance exam
- Transcripts from all colleges/universities attended, or high school or equivalent transcripts if no college-level courses have been taken
- English language proficiency
Southern’s nursing program is regulated by the West Virginia Board of Registered Nurses and is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. The school was last visited by the accreditors in 2018 and received the full eight years of accreditation.
“They ensure that we have a set amount of clinicals that we have to do. They oversee us and we have to meet their expectations,” Elkins said.