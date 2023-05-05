The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MOUNT GAY, W.Va. — For over five decades, one southern West Virginia institution of higher learning has provided well-trained nurses for the medical workforce for both the region and beyond.

Not long after the school’s inception in 1971, Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College has provided a two-year associate degree nursing program which allows its graduates to practice as a registered nurse, so long as they pass the required testing to do so. Throughout the years, Southern’s nursing program has become one of the small community college’s premier academic programs.

