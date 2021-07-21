DELBARTON — A 19-year-old man from Delbarton has been charged with several counts of distribution and exhibition of child pornography after a nearly two-month police investigation into a sexually explicit video of a female minor that was distributed through the internet.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court, Trooper First Class R.L. Jennings of the West Virginia State Police received a complaint through the Internet Crime Against Children Unit on May 10. Jennings was sent files from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).
The NCMEC report showed that one video file showing a prepubescent female involved in sexual intercourse was uploaded from an IP address Jennings traced, using information from Suddenlink, to a residence in Delbarton where Jacob Winston Preece, 19, lived.
On July 1, Jennings obtained a search warrant for the residence and searched the home along with Cpl. J.D. Matheny and Cpl. D.L. Contos.
Upon arriving at the residence, police reportedly made contact with Preece, who provided a Mirandized statement in which he said he had sent the video image from the cybertip to an unknown subject through his Instagram account. He also noted that he had uploaded the video from an app called Discord.
Preece allegedly admitted to having several other images of child pornography on his phone. He gave police the passcode for his iPhone and officers reportedly found three other videos and one image of child pornography.
Preece is charged with five counts of distribution and exhibition of child pornography. He was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court on July 9 and has since posted bond.
Other recent felony criminal complaints listed in Mingo County Magistrate Court include:
Stevie Hackney, 59, of Lovely, Kentucky: Possession of a controlled substance (three counts)
Ida Castle, 55, of Williamson: Possession of a controlled substance (two counts)
Larry Donald Jones, 39, of Delbarton: Jail escape
James Robert Harris, 24, of Baisden: Manufacture, deliver, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance; altered pseudoephedrine; conspiracy
Rachel Shandale Harris (Cline), 43, of Baisden: Manufacture, deliver, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance; altered pseudoephedrine; conspiracy
Jimmy Davis Jr., 30, of Miller Creek, North Carolina: Conspiracy; driving suspended; possession of a controlled substance (two counts)
