PEYTONA — A pair of Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputies say that surveillance video captured by a homeowner shows a man enter a garage and “look around” until confronted by the resident.
Derek Luke Hager, 28, of Foster, was charged with burglary in relation to the incident reported on Dec. 14.
According to a criminal complaint prepared by Deputy CT Daniels, he and Sgt. McCarty went to a home on Laurel Branch Road in response to a call regarding a residential break-in. Once contact was made with the victim and the defendant, Hager was placed in handcuffs and placed in the patrol car for questioning.
The report states that the victim told officers that he had video of the man entering his garage and that he told the man to stay put “until police showed up.”
According to the criminal complaint, the victim stated that the defendant took off walking and that he followed him until officers arrived.
The report states that Sgt. McCarty reviewed the surveillance footage and determined that it did show the defendant in the garage and being confronted by the homeowner.
As of press time, Hager was not held at Southwestern Regional Jail and bail information was not available.
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at pperry@hdmediallc.com or at 304-307-2401.