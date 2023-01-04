BOONE COUNTY — Jeremy Dolin and Mark Agosti earned co-coach of the year honors for the Coal Valley News All-County Football Team. Junior quarterback Matt Frye is the CVN offensive player of the year, and senior linebacker Byron Stewart is the CVN defensive player of the year.
Scott’s second-year head coach Jeremy Dolin guided his team to a 9-1 regular season record and advanced to the second round of the playoffs, improving on his first year record and playoff performance.
Dolin said his team wouldn’t have succeeded without the help of his assistant coaches and training staff.
“I really do have some great men that help me. There’s no way in the world that we would be nearly as successful if it was just me on my own. I truly praise them for what they do, and what they bring to the table, for me and the team,” he said.
Van’s head coach Mark Agosti was at the helm for the Bulldog’s first 10-0 season in program history.
They secured their undefeated season and a home playoff game after their 48-34 home comeback victory against Tug Valley on Nov. 4.
Agosti showed respect for co-coach of the year Dolin.
“I’ve got respect for what Jeremy has done with that program down there,” Agosti said. “He runs a good, clean program as far as I can tell, and as a coach myself I respect that and appreciate what he’s done, because it’s not always easy to do. He’s done a good job there and the community rallies behind him, those fans are excited, and they packed the bleachers up. That hasn’t always been the case there the last several years. He’s bringing excitement back to West Madison, and good for him.”
CVN offensive player of the year Matt Frye threw for 2,542 yards and 33 touchdowns. Frye also rushed for 476 yards and seven touchdowns.
Dolin spoke about Frye’s impact.
“He sets a good example for all of his teammates, and a lot of people don’t notice that he’s a 4.0 student, too, so he works hard in the classroom as well,” Dolin said. “All around, there’s no one else that I would want leading my team at the quarterback position. He embodies just about everything you want from a quarterback.”
CVN defensive player of the year Byron Stewart amassed 104 total tackles with 21 tackles for loss.
Stewart also secured six sacks and three interceptions.
He was a leader for the Bulldog’s stellar defense, which allowed only 14 points per game during the regular season.
Agosti spoke about Stewart’s defensive prowess.
“Byron just has a nose for the football,” he said. “He played aggressive and he’s just a tough kid. Byron plays with emotion, and he learned this year how to control that emotion and not let it spill over after the play. He just grew up as a young man and became a team player.”
2022 CVN All Boone County Football Team Offense
Quarterback: Matt Frye — Junior/Scott
Running back: Brady Green — Senior/Van
Running back: Preston Cooper — Junior/Scott
Wide receiver: Jayden Sharps — Senior/Scott
Wide receiver: Brayden Clark — Sophomore/Scott
Wide receiver: Jason Massey — Senior/Van
Offensive lineman: Weston Gunnoe — Senior/Van
Offensive lineman: Chase Dials — Junior/Scott
Offensive lineman: Jaxson Johnson — Sophomore/Sherman
