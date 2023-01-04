The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BOONE COUNTY — Jeremy Dolin and Mark Agosti earned co-coach of the year honors for the Coal Valley News All-County Football Team. Junior quarterback Matt Frye is the CVN offensive player of the year, and senior linebacker Byron Stewart is the CVN defensive player of the year.

Scott’s second-year head coach Jeremy Dolin guided his team to a 9-1 regular season record and advanced to the second round of the playoffs, improving on his first year record and playoff performance.

