LOGAN — With the help of two recent donations from local business leaders, the Chief Logan Recreational Center will soon have some renovations to its swimming facilities.
With the emergence and increasing success of local high school swim teams in recent years, the facilities at the Chief Logan Rec Center are being used more than ever.
As with any athletic facility, safety is a top priority. In swimming, that’s especially true for those just starting out. According to the center’s director, Terry Mullins, the tot docks need to be replaced every 10 years. The docks are swimming aids used by younger individuals learning how to swim and older people.
On Thursday, Jan. 9, Logan Bank & Trust President and CEO Bart Willis presented a check for $2,500 to the Chief Logan Rec Center to go toward replacing the docks.
“LB&T is making a contribution to really promote safety within our county to allow a lifetime lesson to learn how to swim,” said Logan County Administrator Rocky Adkins. “The ones that were there were 10 years old and had deteriorated, and it’s such an important part of the swimming program up there and, again, the safety side of it is the part you can’t measure over time for somebody learning to swim how it might affect their life and save their life.”
“I think it improves the health and safety of all the people that participate at the rec center,” Willis said. “We’re (LB&T) always looking for ways to be involved and help the community and, in connection with the County Commission, we thought this was a good opportunity to give them a chance to help in the safety and training of water safety.”
Local business leader Wally Thornhill also presented a check of $510 to the Chief Logan Rec Center on Monday, Jan. 6.
The Logan County Commission currently supports the Chief Logan Rec Center with a contribution of $6,000 per month. Adkins said the donation makes the center “available and viable” for it to run.
“That, along with this piece, adds so much safety and physical activity for the community and the county as a whole,” Adkins said.
“We’re very thankful for the bank for their donation, along with whatever we put in, to make sure the youth in this county flourish,” said Commission President Danny Godby. “You know, swimming has come along in the last several years. I know Chapmanville Regional High School, Man High School, Logan — they’ve all got swim teams, and in fact, things like this help for the purpose of our young people to go on to college.”