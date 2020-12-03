ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairland served notice it will be a force to contend with again.
The Dragons opened their boys basketball season with a a 71-44 victory over well-regarded Piketon (1-1) Thursday at the Carl York Center. Fairland used the same formula that has made it one of the premier teams in the state the last five seasons, combining crisp passing with adept 3-point shooting and strong bench play.
“Our ball movement was good,” Dragons coach Nathan Speed said. “There were only a couple of times we got stagnant. We missed some bunnies early, but showed some maturity in coming back from it.”
Fairland missed its first seven shots and trailed 1-0 before Clayton Thomas hit the first of his six 3-pointers to give the Dragons a lead they never relinquished. Thomas finished with 18 points on 6-for-15 shooting.
Zander Schmidt and Nate Thacker came off the bench to make two 3-pointers each as Fairland took a 36-14 lead by halftime.
“The bench was great,” Speed said. “Nate and Zander were really productive.”
The Red Streaks pulled within 18 after a basket by Levi Guillon with 4:11 remaining in the third quarter, but never seriously threatened.
The Dragons led by as many as 29 after consecutive steals and layups by Zach Tooley and Chase Allen in the final 59 seconds.
Aiden Porter scored 16 points for Fairland. Thacker chipped in 12. Jordan Williams grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.
“Jordan did a good job rebounding and keeping the ball alive, tipping it out to other people,” Speed said of Williams. “Nate did a good job on the boards.”
Chris Chandler paced Piketon with 15 points. Guillon scored 12 points and Tra Swayne 10.
The Dragons return to action at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Zane Trace.
PIKETON 5 9 20 10 — 44: Guillon 4-10 1-2 3-4 12, Fuller 1-7 1-3 0-0 3, Swayne 5-7 0-0 0-2 10, Pendleton 1-3 0-2 0-0 2, Coreno 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Potts 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Chandler 6-12 1-3 2-2 15. Totals: 18-41 3-10 5–12 44,
FAIRLAND 14 22 19 16 — 71: Polcyn 4-7 0-1 0-0 8, Porter 5-15 1-6 5-7 16, Hunt 3-8 0-1 0-1 6, J. Thacker 0-0 0-0 1-2 1, Williams 0-2 0-0 0-0 0, Schmidt 2-5 2-5 0-0 6, Tooley 1-1 0-0 0-0 2, Allen 1-1 0-0 0-0 2, N. Thacker 4-8 2-6 2-2 12, Leep 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 6-15 6-13 0-0 18. Totals: 26-62 11-32 8–12 71.
Rebounds: P 25 (Potts 6), F 32 (Williams 12). Steals: P 3 (Swayne, Potts, Chandler), F 7 (Hunt 2). Turnovers: P 16, F 9. Blocked shots: P none, F 1 (Williams). Fouls: P 12, F 15. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none.