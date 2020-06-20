The time off and equipment change apparently didn’t bother Darren Dusenberry. The lane change apparently didn’t get to Kyle Arthur. Results prove the point. Dusenbery, who competes in the Storm Eastern Heights Men’s League along with Arthur, decided to get back on the tournament trail. After taking about eight months off, Dusenbery took part in the Southern Asylum Shootout on Sunday in Douglasville, Ga. Dusenberry also opted to switch equipment, going with Brunswick’s Prism Warp all day. He shot 235-248-246 for a 729 in the opening set. After moving a pair to the right, he rolled a 300 along with 220 and 225 for a 745 series to finish plus-274. With the perfect game, Dusenbery had a streak of 14 straight strikes.
Dusenbery wound up No. 2 seed for the stepladder finals. After a 2.5-hour wait, he got back on the lanes and shot 247, but lost the match to A.J. Rice. Dusenbery said on his Facebook post that he was more than happy with the way he performed. This was the first time in about nine years that he used Brunswick equipment and he relished the core-cover combo. Darren Franks went on to win. Dusenbery gave a shout out to Anthony Shawler for letting him participate in a well-run event. Dusty and Randy Hicks got high marks for having the house prepared and lending their support.
At Strike Zone Bowling Center on Sunday, Arthur reeled off games of 279-279-288 for an 846 series. He left a 7 pin in the sixth frame in game 1, a 3 pin in the third frame in game two and 3-9 on the 11th shot in the third game. The remaining shots were strikes for his first clean 30 since bowlers returned after a prolonged shutdown due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic. He was two pins shy of a new career series high.
Arthur needed two sets of lanes, 3-4 and 15-16. Bowlers competing with and against Arthur made the switch about 3/4 of the way through game two. That meant a game-plus on new conditions, but Arthur kept mowing pins down with his All-Road made by Storm. The southpaw is an equipment rep for Storm.
RASH WINS: Sean Rash emerged as the 2020 PBA Summer Clash champion by outlasting nine other pros in the special event at Bowlero Jupiter (Florida) broadcast by FOX. Rash beat Bill O’Neill in the final round to collect the $20,000 first prize. The event’s low-ball elimination format presented sudden-death pressure every round for 10 of the game’s top performers. Rash and Shawn Maldonado tied for low ball in the second round and the roll-off went eight frames when Rash struck and Maldonado left a 10-pin on his shot. After Rash and O’Neill came Anthony Simonsen, E.J. Tackett, Kyle Troup, Danielle McEwan, Tommy Jones, Kris Prather, Maldonado and Shannon O’Keefe. In all, there were 77 strikes thrown at the Clash. Simonsen, a two-handed righthander, opted to roll a backup (reverse hook) ball and stole the show for the first eight rounds.
PBA TOUR FINALS: The Go Bowling! PBA Tour Finals are set for July 18-19 in Jupiter, Florida. Format again is the top eight players divided into two four-player groups. The four total pinfall seeding rounds will take place July 18 and noon and 2 p.m. Winners of each group stepladder will return Sunday for the title match at 4 p.m. CBS Sports Network will have all the action. Competitors include E.J. Tackett, Jakob Butturff, Anthony Simonsen, Bill O’Neill, Sean Rash, Kris Prather, Kyle Troup and Norm Duke, who replaces Jason Belmonte, the two-handed star from Australia. He can’t take part due to travel restrictions as the result of the novel Coronavirus pandemic.