The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

You can choose just about any year in Logan County’s colorful past, especially 1910 through 1960, and there will always be two things that stand out in every era — murder and politics — which sometimes go hand-in-hand. The bottom line is: Murders can be political, and politics can be murderous.

The years of 1916 and 1917, particularly, deserve to be anointed as important in Logan County history for many reasons, most importantly because coal mining was making Logan grow by leaps and bounds and because the most notorious sheriff in West Virginia history — and an important one in the archives of this nation — got away with murder, and he wasn’t even the sheriff at the time. Oh, how local history may have been altered had Don Chafin, who would in 1921 gain fame as the “savior” of Logan in the battle of Blair Mountain, been rightly convicted of the cold-blooded killing of Frank Kazee.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you