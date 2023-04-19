Because I was at our annual Magistrate Court Training last week, I penned this column a week ahead of time because I figured I wouldn’t want to be spending my stint at the conference writing on my laptop. And even though I originally wanted to educate readers about the exciting improvements slated to happen at the Hatfield Cemetery at Sarah Ann, I decided to place that story on a backburner until I have time to go into specific details.
Therefore, I decided to write about another Logan County historical matter that many folks have been aware of since I first broke the story of the death of Mamie Thurman way back in the early 1980s.
Many folks have asked me why I have never written a book about Mamie’s gruesome death and the circumstances surrounding it in 1932. Well, honestly, I have spent decades now gathering additional information that should be included in any writing about the so called “Vixen of Stratton Street,” who apparently had more lovers than a pin cushion has pins.
Her love affair with prominent banker and Logan City Council President Harry Robertson was the talk of the town some 94 years ago, and her stepbrother’s visit to Logan in the early 1990s in hopes of finding her gravesite and then placing a headstone at her grave was the beginning of a long series of stories that appeared in The Logan Banner daily and captivated the then-newsworthy audience.
Well, what if I told you that I have since located the grave and that Mamie has vacated that site, having been reincarnated and now even walking amongst us, her ruby red lipstick being the only clue.
Nah, I’m not ready to complete the book just yet, simply because I want all of the details to be included. And there are many.
As an example, I’ll today include a letter that was provided to me sometime ago by a former Logan Circuit Court employee, Barbara Runyon, the wife of a former softball-playing friend of mine, Dave Runyon.
Barbara, now an employee of Logan Family Court, provided me a copy of the letter written to the employees of the Logan Circuit Clerk’s office during the time Mamie’s brother George Morrison was in Logan searching for court records and death records, hoping to somehow solve the mystery of who really killed his sister. Morrison, like most people in 1932 and even today, never believed that the convicted Black handyman Clarence Stephenson committed the murder.
Everything surrounding Mamie’s demise — from the many prominent businessmen in Logan she was supposed to have had affairs with to the lawyers involved in the case, including the murder and subsequent trial, contain the makings of a great movie that could and should be set in rustic downtown Logan. Some local folks would fit the roles nicely.
Anyway, the following letter was addressed to the employees of the Logan Circuit Clerk’s office and was dated April 15, 1983. It’s letterhead stated, “Office of the District Attorney Second Judicial District State of New Mexico.”
As some may recall, Mr. Morrison was an assistant prosecuting attorney in Albuquerque, New Mexico, probably retired when he first visited Logan. Apparently, he appreciated the help of the circuit clerk employees as the following letter indicates.
“My dear young ladies,
“It has just now occurred to me that I never learned any of your names during my recent very pleasant trip to Logan, but that does not relieve me of the obligation to express my appreciation for the assistance you gave me.
“For your information, I have shown the documents I brought home with me to some of my young, hotshot, violent crimes prosecutors, and they, to a person (one is a young woman), agree that Mr. Stephenson was railroaded. The unanimity ends there, however, and their theories of the actual facts surrounding Mamie’s untimely demise are as different as the birds in the woods.
“From their reactions, and after thorough study of the documents and consultation with our crime lab and medical examiner people, I have formed my own theory which I believe is the correct one; but I will withhold comment at this time.
“I have another tiny favor to ask of you, if that is not presuming too much. Would you contact your prison authorities and find out what was Mr. Stephenson’s final disposition?
“In response to a question from one of you who asked if there would be a book written, I can say now that a manuscript has been started. One never knows the fate of manuscripts, however. I am thinking of fiction at the moment, fiction based on fact.
“Anything else that you may come across that is related to Mamie’s case, I would like to know about it. Was there, for example, any comment, public or private, on my presence in Logan?
“If you wish, I will update you from time to time on the progress of events here.”
Sincerely yours,
George A. Morrison, Mamie’s baby brother.
George did write his book and it was published in 2007, titled “Ghost of 22 Mountain: The Story of Mamie Thurman.” He died in 2007 at the age of 82. I have an autographed copy of his book, one of many he has authored.
He died never knowing where his sister was buried. Of course, no marker has ever been placed in her honor.
Give it time, though, because, shucks, we’re still working on the Hatfield Cemetery, and Devil Anse died 11 years before Mamie.
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.
