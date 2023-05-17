There is so much more history to Logan County than what has ever been taught, and the result has basically been that over time — like nature claiming back an old structure abandoned in these hills — actions simply get covered up by time itself.
Such is the case for what once was described as “Our Cemetery,” “Aracoma Cemetery” and even the “City Cemetery.” It is a piece of property on High Street where many prominent people of the early days of what is now Logan were buried. Indeed, it is a piece of local history that must be saved. And to do so might mean bringing some of the deceased there back to life — at least in literary form.
In this small, deserted burial ground that most people are not even aware of lies the remains of former Civil War soldiers such as Henry Clay Ragland, who is not only a co-founder of what is now The Logan Banner, but also the author of the history of Logan County, which is a writing that cannot be matched anywhere in West Virginia.
Ragland’s life story and his contributions to the making of what is now Logan are enough alone to justify the cemetery being placed on the National Register of Historic Places. However, there are several other people buried there who led interesting lives and made various contributions to a village on the Guyandotte River that was once known as Logan Court House, then Lawnsville before being renamed Aracoma and finally Logan.
In a future article I will compile the entire list of occupants in the one acre High Street cemetery that Hatfield-McCoy trail riders in Logan drive right by when visiting the trails that flow through Logan. Nearly each buried person has an interesting story that marks a portion of local history. The following is one of those stories, although, like other deceased individuals in the cemetery, the story may not deserve glorification.
Among the many individuals interred in the cemetery is Urias Buskirk, who was a boot and shoemaker and ran the rickety Buskirk Hotel in Logan during the 1800s following the Civil War. His marble tombstone is easily accessible in a section of the cemetery that appears to be only for members of the Buskirk family, the family name being shortened from VanBuskirk.
Although Ragland — along with the financial help of James A. Nighbert — started printing what was called The Logan County Banner in 1888, there had been previous written accounts of happenings in and around Logan County. Newspapers as far away as New York had printed stories, some exaggerated, about what was transpiring in these hills before The Banner was born. The feud between the Hatfields and McCoys, for example, was being reported nationwide.
The following is a story taken from the Wheeling Intelligencer written August 21, 1874.
The story, titled “Lust and Revenge” and subtitled “A Terrible Affair at Logan Court House, West Va.,” is too lengthy to print it all, but here is the gist of the story. Remember, though, that there was no television or radio at that time in our history, so it was not unusual for reporters to sensationalize their writings.
“Logan Court House, the seat of the county of that name, hardly rises to the dignity of even a country village. It is located away among the hills of the Guyandotte, completely isolated and about 63 miles from the mouth of that stream, which empties into the Ohio, near Huntington.
“Besides the courthouse, which is a primitive structure, a curious specimen of architecture and very unpretentious in its style, there are but few other houses in the place,” the author wrote in the article which was reprinted in the New York Herald. “Those include the inevitable country store and blacksmith’s shop, the dwellings being small rough log and plank buildings, quite comfortable, however, in their arrangements.
“Upon my arrival I found the little community still in a feverish state of excitement over what I ascertained to be a most bloody and murderous riot having its origin in the alleged seduction of a young and handsome widow, a resident here.
“In order to give a clear conception of the affair it will be necessary to state briefly the circumstances of a murder committed here as far back as 1870 … a cold blooded, deliberate and foul murder.”
The story went on to say the victim of the tragedy was a well-known and esteemed young man — a storekeeper by profession, named Peter Morgan, while the murderer was supposed to be one Urias Buskirk, “a man of exceedingly bad reputation, and who, owing to former difficulties in which he frequently used the knife and pistol had to leave the county and seek asylum for the time being in the far West.”
The story relayed that Buskirk had a “very pretty, charming and fascinating little mountain wife.” It was during one of Buskirk’s exiles that the intimacy between Morgan and Mrs. Buskirk was begun. Upon Buskirk’s return, the liaison was continued, according to the report, which caused Buskirk to arm himself with a rifle and head to the store that was located where McCormick’s Department Store operates now.
Morgan was standing behind a counter and waiting on a lady customer when a bullet crashed through the window into the head of Morgan, killing him instantly and splattering blood onto the face of the shopper, who screamed in terror thinking that she too had been shot.
Although Buskirk was arrested and jailed, he found no difficulty in escaping and was gone for two years before returning in 1872 and finally facing trial. A change of venue moved the trial to Wayne County, where a jury found him not guilty. One of the witnesses testifying against Buskirk was a young attorney, R.C. Williams, who would later become a prosecuting attorney.
Williams became enthralled with Buskirk’s wife, Julia, according to the newspaper account. And once their intimacy was the rumor of the town, Mrs. Morgan’s brother, Guy Lawson, who was angered by the news, challenged Williams on the dirt street in front of the courthouse.
Both men were armed, as were their friends on both sides. Pistols were drawn and C.R. Williams shot Lawson. Frank Buskirk, brother of Urias, shot Williams and his brother. R.B. Williams.
Lawson was shot in the left breast near his heart and was not expected to die. C.R. Williams was shot under the left eye, the bullet passing down into his mouth, knocking out several teeth, according to a Charleston, West Virginia, newspaper account, which noted that R.B. Williams was shot in the left leg, and a man named Dingess sustained a wound behind his left ear.
Thomas Buskirk appeared on the scene along with his wife and broke up the battle by declaring that he would kill the next person who fired a shot. Reportedly, had he not intervened, a full-fledged shootout among several people would have occurred like a western scene from the “OK Corral” movie.
All combatants did survive the shooting ordeal, including Lawson, who, according to genealogical research by historian Peggy (Altizer) Mynes, formerly of Bruno near Man, died Feb. 3, 1911, in Logan County at the age of 70. He was the father of eight children.
What further makes this story of interest is that Guy Lawson and his sister Julia Yantes Lawson were two of six children born to Lewis and Mary (Dingess) Lawson. Lewis was born in England, the son of Anthony Lawson, whose wife, Ann, is buried in the Logan City Cemetery. The description of her death at the hands of two of her slaves is engraved upon her tombstone.
Also of interest is the fact that Julia Yantes Lawson, the wife of Peter Morgan, would at the age of 28 in 1876 marry Major James A. Nighbert, who was 44 years old and the wealthiest man in Logan County at the time. They had no children between them. Nighbert, following the death of Julia, would in 1887 marry Vicey Stratton, daughter of Major John Stratton. Mr. Nighbert died 10 years later, and Mrs. Nighbert succumbed in 1927.
So, whatever happened to Urias Buskirk, you might wonder?
According to a story published March 7, 1888, in a Charleston newspaper, one Sunday evening Urias Buskirk was standing in the parlor of the Dejarnette Hotel when a shot was fired through a window striking him in the chest. A few days later he died, and John Thompson, a constable, was arrested.
Thompson, admitting to the murder, said that Buskirk’s father had killed his father 26 years prior in the same room where the latest shooting occurred. Thompson said he had sworn to get revenge, which he did.
There remain other stories to be told concerning those folks who few people know much about in Logan’s abandoned historical cemetery.
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.