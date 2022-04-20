West Virginia’s two U.S. senators are among a bipartisan group of senators urging the Department of Veterans Affairs to take a closer look at a report issued by its Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission.
At stake locally is the future of the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center at Huntington and its role in providing the health care needs of veterans in this region of West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.
The document listing the recommendations are full of marketing jargon and acronyms, and it’s not easy to work through for someone not familiar with those terms.
For the Huntington market, the commission recommends:
- At Huntington, discontinue inpatient medical and surgical services and use existing health care providers instead. Convert the emergency department into an urgent care center. At the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, establish a long-term care center to meet high demand for long-term care and geriatric services in the market.
- At Charleston, establish a new residential rehabilitation treatment program. Also, relocate the Charleston community-based outpatient clinic to a new site in the Charleston vicinity.
- Relocate the Lenore-Williamson outpatient clinic to a new, larger site at Chattaroy that could serve a wider geographic area and offer more patient services.
- Expanding services at the outpatient office at Gallipolis, Ohio, which also serves veterans in Mason County, West Virginia.
One thing missing from the VA’s analysis of the Huntington market is what the users of the VA medical system say they want and what they need.
The senators noted that in their statement: “The recommendations are overly focused on quantitative data that does not do enough to consider the impact the proposed changes would have on our Veterans, particularly elderly Veterans.”
This document is the start of a long process. The statement issued by Manchin’s office goes into detail on the remainder. The VA Mission Act of 2018 established the process for the development, review, approval and implementation of a list of recommendations for the modernization and realignment of VA medical facilities. The commission is to conduct hearings and investigations. It is to submit its final report to the president by Jan. 31, 2023 — after the midterm elections. The president must approve or disapprove the list of recommendations by Feb. 15.
The demographics of veterans and their needs have changed as the number of veterans of World War II, Korea and Vietnam diminish and those of the Middle Eastern and other conflicts become more of a majority. Different eras produce veterans with different needs.
The bottom line for now is that stakeholders in the Huntington area and surrounding communities must make their needs and preferences known. The Huntington VA medical center is an anchor for veterans’ health care, and it is still needed. Changes may be needed, but its presence must remain to benefit veterans who served with the promise their health care needs would be met.