BOONE COUNTY — Educator Joe Tagliente of Ashford died on Oct. 12 after retiring earlier in the year following 60 years in education.
Most recently, he served on the Boone County Board of Education.
A 1959 graduate of Sherman High School and later from Morris Harvey College, Tagliente was a varsity baseball player for the Tide and carried a passion for the game throughout his life.
He began teaching in 1963 at Nellis Elementary School and later served in the following positions:
Principal, Ramage Elementary
Principal, Madison-Danville Junior High
Assistant administrator and curriculum specialist at the Boone Career Center
Principal, Madison Middle School
Additionally, he was an assistant superintendent for 11 years, and elected to the Boone County Board of Education in 2006 where he served for over 15 years.
Tagliente raised the money to build the Sherman High School baseball field in the early 1990s. The field has been named after him and he was scheduled to be honored by Sherman High School on Oct. 22.
Tagliente was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn Pauley Tagliente; parents Joe Tagliente and Carneda Barker Tagliente; grandparents Mickie Barker and Carrie Lee Edleman Barker and Sylvester and Mary Tagliente.
He is survived by a daughter, Karla Stump, son-in-law Brian Stump of Weston, son, Anthony (Tony) Joe Tagliente, daughter-in-law Brittney Tagliente of Ashford, and three grandchildren, Hunter Dingess, Luke Tagliente and Molly Tagliente.
Regarding his retirement from the school board, Tagliente told the Coal Valley News in May, “I treated the poor kids from the hollow with the same respect that I did the big wigs.”
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.
