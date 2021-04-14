MILTON — Seats on the Milton City Council are up for grabs, and voters will choose who fills those roles next month.
Voters can choose up to five names. The top five candidates with the most votes will be elected to City Council.
Current council members Dakota Miller, Carl Harshbarger, Robert “Bob” Legg and Tennis Adkins have filed for re-election. Ken Teed, Debbie Conard, Troy Nicely, Dean Bishop, Cherlyn Seay and Alice Taylor are looking to join the council.
Adkins has served on Milton City Council for 6 1/2 years. Before that, he was appointed for six years as a water board commissioner. He said a lot of good things are happening in Milton and he wants to keep that momentum going in a future term. He has lived in Milton for 34 years.
“I think things are going good in Milton right now,” Adkins said.
Of issues that he wanted to focus on in the future, Adkins said he would like to continue addressing the quality of the water system in Milton and make things better for businesses.
Miller is seeking a second term on City Council. The Milton native said he was initially inspired to run by relatives who were involved with city government and wanted to serve the town’s residents. He said he is considering running for mayor in the future. He has worked with the fire department for 13 years.
“I think it takes teamwork and effort from everyone to make Milton succeed,” Miller said.
Miller said he has been involved with replacing waterlines and working on Milton’s water system during the past four years. He said he supports keeping the system local and not selling to an outside company.
Conard, a Milton native, owns and operates Debbie’s Beauty Salon. She has volunteered for the city for 12 years and organized town events for Halloween, Christmas, Milton’s birthday and more. She has not previously held public office.
“I think they need a woman on the council,” Conard said.
She wants to work on all town issues and for residents to be able to come to her.
Nicely is a CSX worker and is the pastor of Church in the Valley in Milton. This is his first political campaign. He grew up in Milton, married his high school sweetheart and returned to the town to raise his children. Nicely said one of his main motivations to run for council was to be able to give the next generation the same opportunities for their families. He said he wants to build on what previous leadership has done.
“We’ve got some great opportunities for the city,” Nicely said.
If elected, he said he would focus on improving the town’s water service and encouraging local economic growth. Since Milton is located along Interstate 64 between Huntington and Charleston, the town could use that to its advantage, he said. He also said he would like to see some kind of central place for young people and seniors to congregate, like a community center, or have a group where residents of all ages can work together, like an inter-generational council.
Bishop, a Wayne County sheriff’s deputy, said he wanted to run for City Council because of his past experience as a Milton police officer. He worked for the city for 7 1/2 years. If elected, he would like to offer more protection for city employees and would want to enact a civil service union.
“I want City Council to act as more of a filter than they do,” Bishop said.
He has lived in Milton for 10 years and grew up in Lincoln County. He was elected as the treasurer of the Wayne County Deputy Sheriff’s Association.
Alice Taylor is the wife of current Milton councilman Cecil Taylor. She said that after he decided to retire, she wanted to run for office.
“I want to take up where he left off,” Taylor said.
She has not previously held a political office and is currently retired.
She hopes to draw on her past experience supporting her husband by attending council meetings and seeing the work he did. In office, Taylor said she would like to focus on transparency and let the public know what the council is doing. She is a Milton native.
Seay, Legg, Teed and Harshbarger did not return requests for comment by press time.