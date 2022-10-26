CHARLESTON — The race for the newly redrawn 1st Congressional District in West Virginia features two major-party candidates with different views on inflation, abortion and approaching the clean energy transition.
Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., 71, of Huntington, seeks a third term, challenged by Democrat Lacy Watson, 45, of Bluefield. Also on the ballot is independent Belinda Fox-Spencer, of Peterstown.
Watson said he is a doctoral student studying planning, governance and globalization at Virginia Tech and a former visiting psychology professor at Bluefield State University. Miller served 12 years in the West Virginia House of Delegates before she was elected to Congress in 2018.
Miller declined a phone interview, answering questions via email. Watson submitted to a 52-minute phone interview.
Watson identified inflation, women’s bodily autonomy and broadband expansion as three key issues facing the district.
Watson noted inflation is a “global phenomenon” and said the country needs legislators who can “clearly communicate” that.
Rises in gas prices adding to pain at the pump and in utility bills in West Virginia and throughout the country are determined by the global market for crude oil, the raw commodity used to make gasoline.
The supply and demand determining crude oil prices have been upset by global reaction to the war in Ukraine. Bans on Russian energy exports have made it harder for Russian oil to enter the global market, driving gas prices upward.
Miller has blamed President Joe Biden for inflation and said ending what she called Biden’s “runaway inflation and unleashing American energy” would be her most important legislative goal if re-elected.
“We need to immediately stop the Biden Administration’s war on American energy, build pipelines, streamline permits for new energy plants, and facilitate the transportation and export of American energy assets,” Miller said in her emailed response.
Miller joined all other congressional Republicans in voting against the Inflation Reduction Act, which allotted $369 billion for climate and clean energy, including funding for environmental justice safeguards and renewable energy tax credits that supporters say could spur hundreds of thousands of jobs to support the clean energy transition.
“The so-called Inflation Reduction Act is nothing more than a corrupt giveaway to liberal special interest and Democrat donors,” Miller asserted.
Watson called the Inflation Reduction Act “monumental” in fighting climate change, adding that he views it as a “first step.”
Watson argued that Republicans have been too business-first in their economic and domestic policy approach.
“Climate change, inequality, whatever, the fallback is always to lean on business, always lean on free enterprise,” Watson said of the GOP approach, suggesting that giving money to businesses to expand hasn’t adequately stemmed the tide of jobs being replaced by technology.
Miller called for further investment in carbon capture technology and an “all-of-the-above approach” to energy policy.
Congress already has made investment in carbon capture and storage technology that is unproven at commercial scale.
Carbon capture, use and sequestration is an umbrella term for technology that removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and uses it to create products or store it permanently underground. Such technology retrofits commercial power plants to mitigate coal and gas asset emissions.
Many green energy advocates fear that committing to carbon capture technology deployment could lock the U.S. into climate and environment-damaging fossil fuel infrastructure.
The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law by Biden last year authorized more than $12 billion for carbon capture technologies.
Miller voted against the measure, attributing her move to it being “linked” by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to a climate and social policy spending package opposed by Miller. But opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., later doomed the spending package.
Watson supports restoring a child tax credit included in that failed package that later expired.
In West Virginia, 305,000 children qualified for advance child tax credit payments in November, according to Treasury Department data. Households in the state received 181,000 payments totaling $79.1 million, yielding an average payment of $438.
Watson supports codifying the right to an abortion in law. The Supreme Court held in a June decision that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion.
Miller cited West Virginia’s near-total abortion ban signed into law by Gov. Jim Justice last month as “a model for every state and our nation.”
Miller voted against the Equality Act (HR 5), an LGBTQIA civil rights bill that passed the House of Representatives last year before stalling in the Senate.
Only three Republicans voted in the Democratic-majority House for the bill, which would prohibit discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation and gender identity in public accommodations and facilities, education, federal funding, employment, housing, credit and the jury system.
Asked whether Congress should pass legislation protecting the right to same-sex marriage, Miller noted that the Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling that the Constitution protects that right “remains precedent.”
“Passing redundant laws might make politicians and political donors happy, but that time can always be better spent working on kitchen table issues,” Miller said.
Miller indicated her office made a technical error in failing to report for almost a year at least $217,000 worth of her husband’s stock market transactions.
Miller’s delayed reporting of Matthew Miller’s 2021 stock sales violated the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012, Business Insider first reported last month.
Miller said her office entered a portion of periodic transaction information into the wrong internal database and updated the reports into the correct forms when the error was discovered upon a filing.
When asked whether members of Congress should be banned from trading stocks, Miller suggested that candidate and elected official financial disclosure forms were sufficient.
“Members of Congress should be held to the highest ethical standards. That’s why candidates and elected officials fill out yearly reports detailing their assets and finances, as well as reports detailing different transactions,” Miller said.
Watson said some conservatives’ argument to cut Social Security and Medicare funding “frustrates me to my core,” contending that that approach is unnecessarily austere and calling for more support for West Virginians below the poverty line.
“What we can do as Congress is to put in special systems that would allow individuals that live below the poverty line to get some kind of subsidy that would allow them to maintain their subsistence while we go through this inflationary period,” Watson said.
Hours after last January’s deadly breach of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump looking to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, Miller voted against certifying the election results.
Miller voted to object to certification of Biden’s wins in Arizona and Pennsylvania.
Asked if she regrets that vote, Miller referred to an op-ed published by West Virginia MetroNews the morning of the Capitol attack that she wrote a day earlier in which she said the results being debated would give Congress an opportunity to ensure the country has free, fair and accurate elections.
Dozens of federal and state courts and former Trump administration officials have dismissed Trump’s debunked claims of widespread voter fraud and a stolen election.
The 2022 general election is the first since redistricting that followed the 2020 census. Population loss resulted in the elimination of the 3rd Congressional District currently represented by Miller once the current congressional term ends.
Miller won the 3rd Congressional District by nearly 43 points in 2020.
The new 1st Congressional District consists of Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette, Gilmer, Greenbrier, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Nicholas, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Putnam, Raleigh, Roane, Summers, Wayne, Webster, Wirt and Wyoming counties.