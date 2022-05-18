HUNTINGTON — After a misplaced box of ballots was discovered Tuesday, the Cabell County Commission added 51 ballots to its unofficial election results Wednesday.
The commission, which is the Board of Canvassers for the county, met in the County Clerk’s office and reviewed the ballots, which contained 54 absentee ballots. The board must meet with the clerk and a ballot commissioner. The county released information about the discovery Tuesday.
Of the 54 ballots found, three were postmarked on May 11, the day after West Virginia’s primary election. The rest were mailed before May 10. The commissioners voted in favor of not counting these three ballots.
Two ballots had to be recreated as the machine used to count the ballots could not read bubbled marks made on the ballots. A member of the Republican Party and a member of the Democratic Party did the recreations during the meeting.
Jim Morgan, the president of the County Commission, called the meeting on Tuesday after an employee of the clerk’s office, Samantha McCollins, found the box. She alerted the county clerk of the discovery of the error.
The commission followed guidelines outlined in the Secretary of State’s canvassing guide, Morgan said. At the beginning of the meeting, he stated that of 416 absentee ballots requested, 70 were not returned.
“We think to display, use in a campaign or in a fashion to otherwise suggest … that this was an attempt to change the outcome of any primary race is totally incorrect,” Morgan said at the start of the meeting. “Currently, though we know the difference between how many ballots were mailed out and how many were received back, there’s no way to tell what happened to those that weren’t received back.”
The county’s results remain unofficial for 48 hours after the canvassing and following the canvassing of other counties where elections may be shared, such as House of Delegate races. Candidates can call for recount during this time.
No outcomes of any elections changed, according to the unofficial results from Wednesday. A handful of executive committee races had narrow margins.
To those who doubt the validity of the results, Morgan said that there was no intention to change results. The ballots came from precincts across the county.
“This is human error. The counts are all done electronically,” he said. “There’s nothing nefarious intended. The votes are all as should be, except for the fact that those 54 — three were not acceptable — making 51 were just plain overlooked.”
The Secretary of State’s Office will be asked to review the situation, Morgan said following the meeting. Chuck Flannery, deputy secretary and chief of staff for the Secretary of State’s Office, said in an emailed statement that the office would begin an “informal procedural inquiry” to determine how the absentee ballots were left out of the canvass on Monday.
“The Cabell County Clerk’s Office has been transparent and timely with the Secretary of State’s Office requests for information on the absentee ballots and their process,” Flannery said. “We had an observer present at Monday’s canvass and today at the examination of the absentee ballots. Any follow up for transparency and integrity purposes prior to the certification of the election may include internal controls for ballot security, access thereto, and why reports from the voting system of total ballots cast and counted, including absentees received, were not reconciled at canvass.”
Cabell County Clerk Phyllis Smith said that her office will be open and transparent with the Secretary of State’s Office. She added that she continues to have faith in her employees.
“We’re always open for anybody. We don’t try to hide anything,” she said.
When asked if anything would change behind the scenes ahead of the general election, Smith said the situation is “an employee error.” On Election Day, clerk employees worked 17 hours. The day before, they worked 12 hours.
“I have all the confidence in the world in my employees,” she said. “It’s just one of those things, we were tired and … mind was not working real well, so. I don’t think there’s anything that needs to be changed. It’s just that we’ll remember that, I’m sure.”