This is one of a series of guest columns from candidates in contested races in the June 9 West Virginia Primary Election.
I am a candidate for District 3 on the Huntington City Council, which represents the downtown neighborhoods and the main campus of Marshall University. As a MU graduate and diehard Thundering Herd fan and a downtown resident for more than a decade, I am well suited for this task.
I have always worked to bring people together to move Huntington forward, to revitalize our neighborhoods, to encourage new and existing businesses, to invest in infrastructure, and to fight the ongoing opioid crisis.
I will ensure Huntington is friendly for businesses and their employees by encouraging economic growth that builds upon our already strong communities. Dignified work, upscale and affordable housing, and a vibrant arts and entertainment scene will make Huntington a more desirable place to live, work and play for everyone.
It’s hard to believe that I, or any one person, can change anything meaningful in City Hall. But I believe that by working together, we as a city have the power to change anything we want to. We just have to be willing to work hard for it. To paraphrase President Barack Obama, I’m asking you to believe not in my ability to bring about real change in Huntington; I’m asking you to believe in yours.
As a councilman, I will work hard to show off your contributions to the city by maximizing our use of public spaces. Trimming weeds and cleaning graffiti, adding artistic murals, redesigning streets with bike lanes and new lighting, and increasing access to public transportation are things we can and must to do to make our city more welcoming and attractive to visitors and residents alike.
Public safety is paramount to the success of any city. We must do everything possible to increase the pool of qualified applicants to the Huntington police and fire departments. I will work to form a partnership with Marshall University that will create free tuition for HPD and HFD in their relevant fields.
We must do a better job of maintaining our streets and sidewalks. A downtown where it is possible to live, shop and dine comfortably without a car is attractive to young professionals and senior retirees — two groups who have shown an increased interest in this type of neighborhood across the United States.
I have lived in Huntington since 2002 and downtown since 2008. Over that time I have worked hard to better both my community and myself. I have launched a website and social media network (DowntownHuntington.net); I was a key organizer for the Downtown Neighborhood Association and numerous neighborhood cleanups; I’ve planted flowers and pulled weeds; and I’ve covered or removed thousands of graffiti tags from the downtown.
By voting for me, you are voting for my work ethic and my commitment to moving Huntington forward. You are voting for my ability to see where things can be better, in both my community and in myself. You are voting to make my vision of a more prosperous Huntington a reality.
From the 1937 flood to the 1970 plane crash to the recent drug epidemic, Huntington has had more bad luck than any city has a right to. But it has also seen enormous progress recently with more than 50 downtown businesses and numerous residential spaces opening or expanding in the last five years. We can do anything we set our minds to, so let’s get to work and make it happen.