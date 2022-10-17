The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220511 election 08.jpg
Buy Now

Voters head to their local polling place at Hite-Saunders Elementary School to cast ballots in the West Virginia primary election on May 10 in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON — The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia will again host an Election Protection hotline for West Virginia voters.

When heading to the polls, voters who encounter problems or have questions about the voting process can call the hotline, 304-355-5012, an ACLU-WV news release said.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you