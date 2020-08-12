IRONTON — While the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office is planning to send out absentee ballot applications to every registered voter in the Buckeye State, Lawrence County election officials are planning to open 32 polling places containing 84 precincts for the November general election.
Ohio’s primary election was held via absentee ballots and no in-person votes were cast.
That won’t be the case this fall, said Kathy Snider, director of the Lawrence County Board of Elections.
“We’re getting ready for the Nov. 3 election,” Snider said Monday.
The board office received 85 precinct voting kits last week that include hand sanitizers, masks, gloves and wipes, she said.
The kits were paid for through CARES Act federal funding released earlier this year, she said.
The Ohio Secretary of State’s Office is supposed to mail out absentee ballot applications starting next month. The applications could be mailed out after Labor Day, Snider said.
The local board of election, meanwhile, is getting ready for in-person voting at the polls on Election Day, Snider said.
Meanwhile, no decisions have been made yet across the Ohio River in Boyd County, according to Boyd County Clerk Susan Campbell.
“We haven’t heard anything yet,” she said. “Nothing has been discussed” by Kentucky election officials, she said.
Some 7,000 voters in Boyd County voted absentee in the primary election due to the coronavirus pandemic. Boyd County did have three precincts open for in-person voting on Primary Election Day.
Some 4,000 people voted in person in the Kentucky primary.