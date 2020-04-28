IRONTON — When all is said and done, about 25% of Lawrence County’s registered voters could cast a ballot in today’s Ohio primary election, according to Cathy Snider, director of the county board of elections.
Ohio’s March 17 primary election was canceled at the last minute and reset to Tuesday, April 28, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The election also is being done primarily by absentee. However, there were 1,105 early walk-in voters. Also, any voters with developmental disabilities or who are blind can still walk in to the board of elections today and vote, Snider said.
There were more than 7,800 absentee ballots on file at the board office through last week. More than 1,000 were received in the mail Monday and at least 100 more at the drop box at the 5th Street side of the courthouse across from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Any absentee ballots dropped off at the drop by 7:30 p.m. Tuesday will be counted, Snider said.
Voters can check online to see if their ballots have been received at www.boe.ohio.gov/lawrence/.
A number of issues will be decided on the primary ballot.
County voters will decide whether to approve a 1.75-mill levy to support the Lawrence County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
The property tax will cost owners of property valued at $100,000 an additional $61.20 per year for five years, according to board officials. It will raise about $2.1 million for the board. County voters narrowly rejected a similar permanent levy last year. That levy sought a 2.5-mill tax.
There are two county commission races on the primary ballot. In one race, Commission President DeAnna Holliday faces Shawn Hacker in the Republican primary. The winner will face Jeffrey Blakeman, a Democrat, in the November general election.
In the other commissioner race, Colton Copley, an incumbent commissioner, faces Rome Township Trustee Brian Pinkerman.
The winner will face Perry Township Trustee Douglas “Matt” Malone, who has filed as an independent candidate in the fall. No Democratic candidate filed in that race.
State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, faces Jeff Halley, of Gallia County, in the race for a two-year term in the state legislature. No Democrat filed in that race.
In the race for Lawrence County auditor, Paul David Knipp, appointed to the post last year after Stephens resigned to take the legislative seat, faces former County Commissioner Les Boggs and Valery Dyer in the Republican primary. The winner will face Jason Tolliver, who is unopposed in the Democratic primary.
County Treasurer Stephen Dale Burcham is unopposed in the Democratic primary. He will face the winner of the Republican primary between Union Township Trustee Cole Webb and Tresa Baker.