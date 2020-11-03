HUNTINGTON — If voter turnout on Election Day is consistent with turnout during early and absentee voting, West Virginia could set a record in 2020, Mike Queen, director of communications for the Secretary of State’s Office, said Monday.
As of Monday, 389,248 votes had been cast in the Mountain State, Queen said in an email. That marks about 30.7% of the total 1,268,460 registered voters in West Virginia.
The majority of those votes, 253,243, were cast in person during West Virginia’s early voting period, Oct. 21-31. The remaining 136,005 votes were absentee ballots.
There are 6,427 fewer registered voters in West Virginia in 2020, compared to the presidential election in 2016, according to data from the Secretary of State’s Office. In 2016, 732,362 West Virginians cast ballots out of 1,274,887 registered voters, making for a 57.4% voter turnout.
In 2012 — also a presidential election year — the voter turnout was 55% (685,099 ballots cast). In 2008, the turnout rate was 57.9% (702,109 ballots).
The last day to vote in West Virginia is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and people in line to vote at 7:30 p.m. will be able to cast their ballots.
People who have absentee ballots but have not returned them to their county clerks’ offices can vote in person at their local polling place on Election Day. Those voters can bring their absentee ballot to their polling place to have a poll worker “spoil it,” or, if they no longer have their absentee ballot, they can cast a provisional vote at the polling place that will be considered by county commissioners during the election canvass next week.
In addition to choosing their president, local voters also are choosing a U.S. Senator, a Congressional representative, members of the statehouse, and — in Huntington — a mayor and council members. For more information on races or candidates, visit www.herald-dispatch.com/elections.
About 35.2% of Cabell County’s registered voters had cast their ballots by the end of last week — 4.5 percentage points higher than the state average of 30.7%; however, Cabell ranked only ninth among the 55 counties for popularity of early and absentee voting. Wood County topped that list at 47.1%. Three other counties have had turnouts greater than 40% so far: Putnam at 41.6%, Monongalia at 41.1% and Upshur at 40.9%.
{div}Wayne County’s turnout was 24.5%, which was far ahead of McDowell County, where turnout has been only 7.8%{/div}
{div} {/div}
{div}In every county, the number of early voters has exceeded the number of absentee ballots returned. Cabell County has seen 4,602 more early votes than absentee (12,241 to 7,819). Wayne County has seen 1,818 more (4,280 vs. 2,462). Statewide, the difference was 117,238 (253,243 vs. 136,005).{/div}
{div} {/div}
{div}In numbers released Monday morning, Cabell County had 1,206 absentee ballots that had been sent but not returned, while Wayne County had 316. Statewide, 17,463 absentee ballots were outstanding.{/div}
{div}In addition to the presidential and U.S. Senate races, voters in Ohio will see county offices are on the ballot in Lawrence County, where polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in 84 precincts.
Lawrence County Auditor Paul David Knipp, a Republican, faces Jason Tolliver, a Democrat, for a two-year, unexpired term as auditor.
There are two county commission races on the ballot this time. Commission President DeAnna Holliday, a Republican, faces Jeff Blakeman, a Democrat, for a four-year term as commissioner. In the other race Dr. Colton Copley, a Republican and an incumbent commissioner, faces Doug Malone, an independent for a four-year seat on the board.
In the race for sheriff, Sheriff Jeff Lawless, an incumbent Republican, faces Joe Ross, a Democrat, for a four-year term as sheriff.
In the county treasurer’s race Treasurer Steve Burcham, a Democrat, faces Tresa Baker, a Republican, for a four-year term as treasurer.
Any Lawrence County voter having a problem can call the board of elections office at 740-533-4320.
In Boyd County, Kentucky, polls in its 48 precincts are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
In addition to the presidential race, there is a U.S. Senate and U.S. House race, and in addition to state races, an Ashland Board of City Commissioners race, a Catlettsburg City Council race and a countywide issue to allow the sale of alcohol.
There also is a race for an unexpired term for Boyd County Clerk on the ballot. Myra Jones-King, a Democrat, faces Kevin Johnson, a Republican.
Any Kentucky voter having a problem can call the clerk’s office at 606-739-5116.{/div}