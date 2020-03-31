This is one of a series of guest columns from candidates in contested races in the May 12 West Virginia Primary Election.
I am a radiologic technologist turned stay-at-home mother of five children, all of which attend Cabell County Schools. My husband, David Bond, and I are both proud products of Cabell County Public Schools and we chose to stay here, raise a family here and serve our community. We have a child in high school, one in middle school and three in elementary school.
We have been blessed with children with such diversities: Some are academically advanced, another has special needs, and some have learning issues. I am thankful for this variety because it opens my eyes to the many needs in the public school system. We attend River Cities Community Church in Huntington and are active volunteers within our church and community.
I am running for the Cabell County Board of Education because, as much as I love public school, I see areas that need improvement.
If elected, I will continue to support small community schools and the maintenance of the free lunch and summer feeding programs that are currently available. It’s important to me to work toward lowering the student-to-teacher ratio in our county and to see a later start date to our school calendar. I am a big supporter of the Cabell County Career and Technology Center, and I want to see an expansion of its programs and its availability for our students. I want to work toward additional dual-credit and real-life application courses added to our curriculum at the high school level.
There is a real need for an additional lunch period to be added to our high school day so that our students have time to eat the free lunches we provide. I want every school to be safe and accessible, with the addition of safe-school entries and the renovations needed to bring our schools into ADA compliance. It is very important that all students have equal curricula and facilities available to them, and I want to work to see this happen.
I am in support of redistricting over consolidation. I want to improve our communication by live streaming the Board of Education meetings and by posting instructional and informational videos on a wide range of programs such as IEP policies, Schoology, Mathia, i-Ready, Math Facts, Khan Academy, Clever Portal, Aleks, Newsela, etc. I want to see a public-friendly version of Cabell County School’s financial report and budget to provide a true understanding of where tax dollars are being utilized.
With the addition and wider availability of these step-by-step tutorials, our students, parents and community members will benefit from the increased outreach, clarity, transparency and consistency in these procedures. I am in full support of the extracurricular activities that make a student’s school experience a positive one.
Overall, I want every child to feel welcomed, safe, nurtured and encouraged when they come to school. No matter what their calling is, I want the support structure there to help them attain it. I want Cabell County Schools to be the place that gets them there. I support our students, teacher and service personnel wholeheartedly. I want to make Cabell County Schools the place everyone wants to be!
I will diligently work and explore options to turn these lofty goals into feasible realities. It would be a privilege to serve Cabell County Schools. I ask that you prayerfully consider voting for me, Alyssa Bond, for Cabell County Board of Education.