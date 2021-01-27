The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Gov. Jim Justice has selected Josh Booth to fill the vacant House of Delegates District 19 seat left by Derrick Evans' resignation following his involvement in the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6.

Booth will serve Evans' full term.

Information about Booth has not yet been made available.

The governor announced his decision during his pandemic press briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Booth was added to the nominee list by the state Republican Executive Committee after the Wayne County Republican Executive Committee submitted its list to the governor.

The chair of the Wayne County Republican Executive Committee has filed a petition with the West Virginia Supreme Court claiming Justice is violating the law by using the second list provided by the state committee.

When asked about the lawsuit Wednesday, Justice said his office had been in touch with West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey about the matter and they believe the second list is the legitimate one. Otherwise, Justice said the matter has to be handled by the courts.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.