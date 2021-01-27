HUNTINGTON — Gov. Jim Justice has selected Josh Booth to fill the vacant House of Delegates District 19 seat left by Derrick Evans' resignation following his involvement in the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6.
Booth will serve Evans' full term.
Information about Booth has not yet been made available.
The governor announced his decision during his pandemic press briefing Wednesday afternoon.
Booth was added to the nominee list by the state Republican Executive Committee after the Wayne County Republican Executive Committee submitted its list to the governor.
The chair of the Wayne County Republican Executive Committee has filed a petition with the West Virginia Supreme Court claiming Justice is violating the law by using the second list provided by the state committee.
When asked about the lawsuit Wednesday, Justice said his office had been in touch with West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey about the matter and they believe the second list is the legitimate one. Otherwise, Justice said the matter has to be handled by the courts.
This is a developing story and will be updated.