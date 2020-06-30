Amy McGrath, a retired Marine Corps fighter pilot recruited by national Democrats to mount a long-shot bid against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has prevailed in her party's Senate primary in Kentucky.
McGrath held off a late surge from Charles Booker, a state legislator who tapped into the energy of the movement for racial justice and won endorsements from several high-profile liberals on the national stage.
The race had remained too close to call on Election Day last week as many absentee ballots had yet to be counted. Booker held a narrow advantage over McGrath in a large field based on early and in-person totals released a week ago.
But McGrath made up ground as more votes were tallied, according to updated results and benefited from early voting.
In a statement Tuesday, McGrath said she was "humbled" to have won the Democratic nomination and said she "can't wait to get started in sending [McConnell] into retirement and finally draining the toxic Washington political swamp that he built."
She also congratulated Booker "for his very impressive result" and urged party unity in seeking to oust McConnell.
"There is no doubt that Charles tapped into and amplified the energy and anger of so many who are fed-up with the status quo and are rightfully demanding long overdue action and accountability from our government and institutions," McGrath said. "Sadly, our system is broken. We need to elect people who will have the courage to meaningfully tackle the socio-economic, legal and educational inequities that continue to prevent true equality in our country."
In the closing weeks of the race, Booker tapped into the anger over police killings of African Americans, including Breonna Taylor, who was shot eight times after Louisville police officers used a battering ram to enter her apartment.
He also fully embraced a liberal agenda, including Medicare-for-all and the Green New Deal, while McGrath offered more moderate policy prescriptions.
Booker issued as a statement last week saying he was "fired up by what we're already seeing in the early returns."
"When we started this thing, we were down 50 points, up against a candidate with millions of dollars in the bank and all of Washington behind her," he said.
McGrath drew the backing of Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., which helped bolster her fundraising. By the start of June, she had raised more than $400 million.
Booker had support from some leading liberal luminaries, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.
McConnell, who is seeking a seventh term, easily prevailed in the Republican primary last week.
Starting with an announcement video nearly a year ago, McGrath has sought to cast McConnell as out of touch with his Kentucky constituents and blamed him for dysfunction in Washington.
Since then, McConnell's campaign has treated the well-funded McGrath as the likely Democratic nominee, seeking to cast her as too liberal for Kentucky.
Moments after news organizations called the race for McGrath on Tuesday, McConnell spokeswoman Kate Cooksey issued a statement saying McGrath "does not represent Kentucky values."
"Extreme Amy McGrath is lucky to have gotten out of the primary with a victory, but her reputation sustained significant damage all across Kentucky," Cooksey said. "McGrath is just another tool of the Washington Democratic establishment who has no idea what matters most to Kentuckians."
During the campaign, McConnell has touted his influence in Washington. In an ad this spring, he highlighted his role in the passage of a $2.2 trillion stimulus bill responding to the coronavirus pandemic. McConnell was shown striding through the Capitol and standing behind President Donald Trump as he signed the measure into law.