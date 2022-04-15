HUNTINGTON — Applications are open to fill the Cabell County Board of Education seat left vacant after the death of board member Garland “Skip” Parsons last month.
Those interested in serving the remainder of Parsons’ term have until 4 p.m. Friday, April 22, to apply, and applications can be submitted to the superintendent’s office.
Parsons, who was 82 when he died March 28, was sworn into his third term on the board in July 2020.
Before being elected to the Cabell County Board of Education, he worked in the district’s Maintenance Department, ultimately retiring in 2006 as the department’s coordinator, with nearly 50 years of service.
The Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 3 p.m. May 11 to appoint a new member to serve until the November 2022 general election. Those interested will have an opportunity to file for the seat in the general election to serve until Parsons’ term would have expired in 2024.
Anyone interested in filling the vacant seat should submit a written notice of interest, hand-delivered, emailed or mailed, to Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe. Notices can be sent to rsaxe@k12.wv.us or to 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington.
No more than two board members can serve from the same district. Since current board members Mary Neely and Charles Shaw both reside in District 1, candidates for the appointment must reside in District 2 or 3.
Candidates must also be a resident of the county, not serve as a teacher or service personnel in Cabell schools, not hold another public office or be part of a political party’s executive committee.
Applicants must have a high school diploma or a GED/TASC diploma.
A full list of requirements can be found at the Cabell County Schools website.
A special filing period will take place for candidates to file for the general election to fill the vacant seat, and information has not been released on when the filing period will open.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Color bars are links that go to the candidate's profile page. At this time, we are sending questionnaires only to candidates in contested races. Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.
EARLY VOTING: April 27-May 7
W.VA. PRIMARY ELECTION: May 10
GENERAL ELECTION: Nov. 8
CANDIDATES IN CONTESTED RACES: Receive a questionnaire by sending an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com.