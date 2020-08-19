HUNTINGTON — Bishop Charles Shaw, Huntington City Council’s current District 3 representative, will be on the ballot as an independent in the general election come November against one other candidate, Tia “Fix” Rumbaugh, a Democrat.
Shaw was appointed to the District 3 seat, which includes downtown from 1st to 18th streets between the Ohio River and 8th Avenue, in March after former council member Alex Vence resigned, leaving the position vacant for the remainder of the year.
Shaw said he missed the campaign filing deadline in January to be on the ballot for the primary election in June, but will be eligible to run for the seat in the upcoming election.
Rumbaugh received the most votes in the primary for the seat, coming out on top against three other Democratic candidates, and was presumed to be unopposed in the general election.
“When I got the seat after Alex Vence’s resignation, one of the questions I was asked was, ‘Are you going to try to get it for the next four years?’ and my answer was that it’s just too early to know yet,” Shaw said. “Having been there since March and having the experience of being part of the City Council of Huntington, that has given me the determination to seek out a four-year term.”
Shaw said he is proud of the work that’s been accomplished by the sitting members since he was appointed to council, and now he wants to give residents in District 3 a chance to keep him there.
“I’ve been impressed with the progress of the city, the things that I have been involved in, and I want to continue that progress in the city of Huntington,” he said. “I want to continue because I think we’re on the right path. We have a lot of work to continue to do, but I want to be a part of it.”
Shaw said he would continue to foster a business-friendly environment in the downtown area, while working toward eradicating abandoned or dilapidated structures and bringing in new residents and entrepreneurs to the area.
Shaw is pastor of Real Life Christian Center Church and has served the city in several other capacities, including as a faith coordinator for the Quick Response Team in Huntington.
“I’m a longtime resident of the city, and I’ve always loved it here,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of things that happened here. I met my wife here, I started a family here and it’s been my city, my town, for a number of years.”
Rumbaugh is the current owner of So Social LLC and is involved in several civic organizations including the Junior League of Huntington and Women’s Caucus.
The general election is Nov. 3.