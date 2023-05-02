The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Sen. Mike Stuart, R-Kanawha, is expected to officially announce plans Tuesday to run for West Virginia Attorney General, making him the second state senator to enter the race.

Stuart will announce his campaign plans at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Public Conference Room at the Kanawha County Voters’ Registration in Charleston, according to a statement issued Sunday.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

