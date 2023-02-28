CHARLESTON — West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey on Tuesday announced he will run for governor.
McCuskey, a Republican, made the announcement during a 4 p.m. news conference at the Quantum Sports Center in Charleston.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
CHARLESTON — West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey on Tuesday announced he will run for governor.
McCuskey, a Republican, made the announcement during a 4 p.m. news conference at the Quantum Sports Center in Charleston.
McCuskey joins several other Republican candidates who have announced bids for the Governor’s Office, including Secretary of State Mac Warner and Delegate Moore Capito, R-Kanawha. No members of the Democratic Party have announced intentions to run.
Candidates can officially file to run for office in January 2024.
A Harrison County native, McCuskey earned an undergraduate degree from George Washington University and a juris doctor from the West Virginia University College of Law.
“I am endowed with a love for my home here in West Virginia and our people,” McCuskey said. “But watching our government and so many of its leaders talk over, around and through our people causes me endless frustration.”
McCuskey worked as a civilian for the Department of Defense at the Pentagon in the offices of the Army and Department of Defense General Counsels.
During the news conference, he expressed disappointment with the leadership of the state.
“Let’s be honest. The small group of people who run Charleston and our state have failed us,” he said. “They have failed to do the hard work needed to make the promise of West Virginia match the reality of West Virginia.”
McCuskey was critical of some of the recent developments at the state Capitol.
“Tax hikes have slipped through with no transparency and no accountability. We have struggled to recover from the pandemic, our infrastructure lags and blight runs rampant. A worsening economy has provided little reprieve and little reward for your hard work,” he said. “It is the hardworking people of the state that I’m running to represent, not the political class. I’m running to represent you.”
McCuskey was elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates in 2012. He was elected state auditor in 2016 and is in his second term. He said he will bring the same work ethic to the office of governor.
“As your state auditor, we opened all the books, opened our records, and made West Virginia the most transparent and accountable government in the country,” McCuskey said. “As governor, we will go further, using these ideals to create a government, unlike anything we have ever seen.”
McCuskey and his wife, Wendy, have two daughters, Charlotte Anne and Martha Elizabeth.
“I have never been more excited to lead my fellow mountaineers. I am ready to fight for all of you as I would fight for my own family,” McCuskey said. “The success of my fellow mountaineers has been my life’s mission, so this is a fight I’ve been training for my entire life.”
Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Color bars are links that go to the candidate's profile page. At this time, we are sending questionnaires only to candidates in contested races. Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.
EARLY VOTING: Oct. 26-Nov. 5
GENERAL ELECTION: Nov. 8
CANDIDATES IN CONTESTED RACES: Receive a questionnaire by sending an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com.
EARLY VOTING: April 5-May 2
OHIO PRIMARY ELECTION: May 3
GENERAL ELECTION: Nov. 8
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.