HUNTINGTON — A seasoned Cabell County politician will face a West Virginia delegate and Huntington business owner to fill a Cabell County Commission seat left vacant by the death of Nancy Cartmill.
On Nov. 8, Cabell County voters will pick between Democrat Bob Bailey and Republican John Mandt to fill the remaining four years of Cartmill’s six-year term. The candidates met with The Herald-Dispatch editorial board recently, detailing their outlook as they look toward their possible future with the commission.
A current Huntington councilman, Bailey previously served as a county commissioner for 24 years, as a sheriff and as a teacher.
“There’s nobody who knows government any better than I do. I’ve got a track record,” he said.
While he doesn’t have experience within the courthouse walls, Mandt said he has a lot of experience running Stewarts Original Hot Dogs, where he started working at age 13, and working as a member of the House of Delegates, his current elected office.
“To me, it’s how we make it work and how we function and do good things for our county now and in the future and for the people that live here,” he said.
Mandt, 59, said management is a lot of looking at what works and what doesn’t and learning from your decisions. Having the ability to manage personalities and people and being open and receptive to the community is an important trait, he said.
Although he is comfortable on Huntington City Council, Bailey, 82, said he is the only one with 24 years’ experience who can step into the position Cartmill held for nearly two decades before her death in February.
If elected, Bailey would have to step down from his position on City Council, but said he would still be an advocate for the voters of Huntington.
Mandt’s term as a delegate ends at the end of this year.
Dilapidated housing
State and local officials have worked in recent years to address dilapidated housing in West Virginia, caused in part by a dwindling population.
Mandt said the commission should look to the success the City of Huntington has had with addressing its dilapidated housing issue to form its own sister program. The commission should also look at what those who haven’t been successful have done, he said.
Bailey said Cabell County has no zoning laws, which helps create the problem, but no one is brave enough to tell residents the county needs to be zoned. Bailey said working with the three mayors in Cabell County could create a system to address this problem.
Bailey said in recent years the commission worked with Marshall University and Mountwest Community and Technical College to build a comprehensive plan that could be used as a road map for better county planning, but so far it hasn’t been put to use.
Opioid crisis
In a 2-1 vote, the Cabell County Commission approved the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s harm reduction program for this year after a state law went into effect that said both the county and the City of Huntington must sign off on the program annually for it to continue.
Mandt said he worked in the Legislature on a bill that allows local governments to shut down entities that dispense and use syringes if they felt the programs were not properly operating, but he doesn’t think the bill is being used to its full potential.
Bailey said he would vote in favor of the harm reduction program.
For every one dealer taken off the street, three more are waiting, Bailey said. How to address that with the limited resources available is hard to foresee, he said, especially for a county covering 300 square miles with a limited number of deputies.
“I think anything you can do for improvement, to fight this drug program and to help people, I am for,” he said.
Madnt said he is all for getting people into recovery, but protecting residents who don’t have substance use is of utmost importance. Mandt said recovery houses have overtaken the area, which he said attracts drug dealers. At the same time, he said he believes in second chances and he employs people battling substance use disorder.
Bailey said as sheriff, he started the first drug unit in Cabell County and fighting the drug crisis starts with education in schools.
Economic and county development
Bailey said he had concerns over Mandt’s platform of selling non-performing county assets if elected. Bailey said the county owns the 4-H camp, the Ona softball fields, ambulance stations and senior citizen centers.
Mandt said his platform is to liquidate if and when appropriate and he has no intentions of trying to offload assets that bring money into the county. Mandt added he believes contracts, like the county’s at the Robert Newlon Field Airport, should be honored.
Mandt believes tourism in Cabell County has been underdeveloped for an area with a lot to offer.
Bailey said economic development has been his focus during his time as a politician, stating he helped break ground on the Superblock in downtown Huntington, the Grand Patrician Resort in Milton, Tanyard Station in Barboursville and a planned senior center in West Huntington, among others. During his previous time as commissioner, he built six new ambulance stations, two senior centers, a state-of-the-art 911 center, and new water and sewer lines, as well as increased funding for fire departments across the county.
Mandt said he would like to see a justice center be built for the family court, magistrates and other entities as the county outgrows the courthouse.
Bailey said he would like to build an ambulance station close to the Mason-Cabell county line to create better response times to crashes on W.Va. 2.
The commission also faces an ever-growing jail bill. Bailey said the law should be changed to make municipalities contribute to the bill.
Transparency
Both candidates said they would push for more transparency from the commission when it comes to documentation, its website and the ability to watch meetings online.
Mandt said transparency is at the top of his list, which includes making every purchase made by the commission viewable on a public website, something the commission already signed off on but has not yet come to fruition.
“We need to know why the money is spent, who it goes to, what organizations get it and why they get it,” he said.
Commission meetings are held twice monthly on Thursday mornings at the courthouse. Mandt said he would like to move one of those meetings to the evening. Bailey said the commission tried doing evening meetings in the past, but no one from the public attended.