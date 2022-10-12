The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A seasoned Cabell County politician will face a West Virginia delegate and Huntington business owner to fill a Cabell County Commission seat left vacant by the death of Nancy Cartmill.

On Nov. 8, Cabell County voters will pick between Democrat Bob Bailey and Republican John Mandt to fill the remaining four years of Cartmill’s six-year term. The candidates met with The Herald-Dispatch editorial board recently, detailing their outlook as they look toward their possible future with the commission.

