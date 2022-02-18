CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — Candidates for Boyd County offices and an Ashland Board of City Commissioners race will appear on the May 17 primary ballot in Kentucky.
While Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond, County Jailer Bill Hensley and County Judge Executive Eric Chaney are unopposed, there are several primary races on the ballot. Chaney and Hensley are Republicans and Hammond is a Democrat.
The county races are for a period of four years.
Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods, a Democrat, is unopposed in the Democratic primary. However, two Republican candidates have filed for sheriff. They are James Reihs and Terry Ray Clark. The winner of that primary will face Woods in the November general election.
Meanwhile, Homer “Jay” Woods Jr., a Republican, is unopposed in the race for Boyd County property valuation administrator.
Nine candidates have filed for two-year terms on the Ashland Board of City Commissioners. They include incumbent commissioners Marty Gute, Cheryl Spriggs, Amanda Clark and Joshua Blanton. Other candidates in the primary are Becky Miller, Rochell Herring, Chuck Williams, Dwain Phillip Porter and David Williams.
The top eight will advance to the November general election and the four highest vote getters will advance to seats on the board next year.
In the race for Boyd County attorney, incumbent Phil Hedrick is retiring. His brother, Pat Hedrick, an assistant county attorney, is unopposed in the Democratic primary. He will face Curtis E. Dotson, a Republican, in the fall.
County Clerk Kevin Johnston, a Republican, faces David J. “DJ” Rymer II, a Democrat, in the fall for a four-year term as county clerk.
Five candidates have filed as candidates for Boyd County Commissioner in District 1. County Commissioner Keith Watts, a Republican, faces opposition in the Republican primary from Joseph Michael Blair and former Commissioner James David Salisbury. Watts is seeking his second full term as commissioner.
In the Democratic primary in District 1, Heather Moore-Frame faces Kenny Messer.
In the District 2 seat, Commissioner Larry Brown, a Democrat, is unopposed and will meet Jeremy Holbrook, a Republican, in the fall.
Commissioner Randall Stapleton, a Republican, will face Cynthia Sturgill, a Democrat, in the general election in November.
Three Republican candidates have filed for Boyd County constable in District 1. They are William Steen, Brian K. Ramsdell and Cory Lee Rice. No Democrat filed in that race.
Jack Gallaher, a Democrat, was the only candidate to file for constable in District 2.
In the District 3 race for constable, Richard L. Vanhoose, a Republican, will face George J. Daniels, a Democrat, in the fall.
Larry Barker, a Republican, filed as a Republican for Boyd County surveyor.
Rex Anthony Castle, filed as a non-partisan candidate for Catlettsburg City Council.
Robin Ruggles, a Democrat, filed as a candidate for justice of the peace in District 2 while Suzanne Griffith, a Democrat, filed as a candidate for justice of the peace in District 3.