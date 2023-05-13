BARBOURSVILLE — Candidates for the offices of Barboursville mayor, city council and recorder answered questions in front of an audience at the Barboursville Senior Center on Thursday.
The candidates for mayor shared opposing viewpoints throughout the discussions, with incumbent Mayor Chris Tatum frequently mentioning initiatives and developments that have occurred during his administration and opponent Tom Turman repeatedly claiming the village’s current administration was not abiding by the city charter and not correctly prioritizing spending.
Turman said that returning to abiding by the city charter is his number one priority, saying the council and mayor do not go through the commissions and boards before reaching the city council as required by the charter. Turman also said the city was not following a master plan and said improvements to infrastructure should have happened years ago.
Tatum said his first priority is infrastructure. Tatum said the village was undergoing a $20 million investment in its sewer system and spoke about the grants received that are funding the project. Tatum said the village has been proactive in seeking grant funding so as not to reach into the pockets of residents. Tatum also spoke about the increase in the budget seen during his tenure, which he said has increased from $5 million to $9 million.
“This city has never been more prepared for a disaster or to take care of our infrastructure,” Tatum said.
Candidates for the village council discussed various issues, including development, transparency and safety.
Incumbent city council members Donnie Plybon and Necia Freeman echoed similar sentiments as Tatum, referencing the growth the village has experienced in recent years and vowing to continue that progress.
“The city has never been better,” Plybon said.
Freeman said she hopes to see the community more involved in local government and keeping up with projects like the new sewer system.
The candidates additionally discussed the possibility of paving the path around Lake William at Barboursville Park and rumored plans to build a new city hall or parking garage. Freeman and Tatum said the rumors were just stemming from discussions, and no official projects had been drafted.
Jacob Mitchell’s priority, if elected, would be transparency. He proposed that city council members knock on doors and meet at least one new resident monthly to understand pressing issues. Current city recorder Paula Seay summarized her goals by saying she hopes to take care of the town.
Michelle Harris and Rachel Patton, the city recorder candidates, acknowledged their unfamiliarity with the position. Still, they highlighted experience in professional fields that would make them suitable for the job.
Early voting will begin on May 23, and Election Day will be June 6. Early voting runs between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., and voting on Election Day begins at 6:30 a.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m.
