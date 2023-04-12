The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20200823_election
Buy Now

People cast their vote for the school bond election at Barboursville Middle School in 2020 in Barboursville.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

BARBOURSVILLE — Barboursville residents can visit the polling booth starting next month to vote in municipal races.

The Village of Barboursville’s municipal election day is June 6, with two weeks of early voting starting May 23.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you