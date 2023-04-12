BARBOURSVILLE — Barboursville residents can visit the polling booth starting next month to vote in municipal races.
The Village of Barboursville’s municipal election day is June 6, with two weeks of early voting starting May 23.
The positions up for election are mayor, five city council positions, and recorder. Seven people are running for city council, and two are running for mayor and recorder.
The candidates for mayor are incumbent Chris Tatum and Tom Turman. City council candidates include Necia Freeman, Jacob Mitchell, Rick Keaton, William Wagoner, Donnie Plybon, Charlie Pennington and Paula Surgeon Seay. The two candidates for recorder are Rachel Patton and Michelle Harris.
Tatum became mayor of Barboursville in 2015 and is looking to win his third term as mayor of the village.
Early voting will be at Barboursville city hall. Early voting is open between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday. Voting on Election Day begins at 6:30 a.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m.
