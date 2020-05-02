This is one of a series of guest columns from candidates in contested races in the June 9 West Virginia Primary Election.
This year’s primary election cannot be a popularity contest. There’s simply too much at stake.
Before COVID-19 and the disastrous economic ripples it brought to Huntington and around the world, I would have asked for your vote for one of two at-large seats on City Council based on my love and commitment to Huntington, because we’re raising our children here and because we believe in the people here.
That sounds good, but your vote in the June 9 primary election must take much more into account. I would appreciate your vote, but not because you like me or because I coached your son in the YMCA basketball league.
Your vote for me, and any candidate, must be based on qualifications that will help our city, state and nation recover and rebuild our economy. For Huntington City Council, I think we should be evaluating candidates on their financial acumen, strategic vision, professional resumes, and, of course, their commitment to their neighborhoods.
We still don’t know what economic recovery in Huntington will look like in the post-COVID-19 era or how long it will take. Even if we’re back to the new normal by the November general election, the economic ripples of COVID-19 will be felt for at least a year, if not longer.
That’s why I want City Council members who are best suited to help navigate the city through this tumultuous and unprecedented time and make the best decisions that will help us return to the prosperous growth Huntington was experiencing in the last few years.
So well, in fact, that Mayor Williams and City Council were able to provide financial relief to citizens and business owners through refuse and B&O fee cancellations for three months to help reduce the financial strain on people.
But we’re looking at some serious financial implications. The city’s user fee collections will surely be as dire as ever, with so many businesses closed and so many people not working. And, for those working remotely from their homes outside the city, the user fee cannot be collected.
The bottom line is that neither I nor any other City Council candidate has ever led a company through a pandemic or navigated remote working as intently as we are now. But I am deeply involved in local COVID-19 efforts as the resource development director for United Way of the River Cities. I’m part of a leadership team that established the community’s first relief and recovery fund and have helped raise tens of thousands of dollars through corporate, foundation and individual gifts and grants that are being dispersed to local nonprofits and churches that are helping those who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.
When you cast your vote in the primary election, please think about your candidates’ qualifications. Mine include five years of local nonprofit leadership experience in fundraising, event planning, budgeting and grant writing; strategic vision and planning as a communications consultant that helped Wayne County Schools pass a bond levy that built two new schools; and six years as a journalist with The Herald-Dispatch, covering state and local government, Marshall University and Cabell County Schools.
Experience is vastly more important in this election, and I’m asking you to consider mine as valuable to helping the city of Huntington recover.