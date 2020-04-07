This is one of a series of guest columns from candidates in contested races in the June 9 West Virginia Primary Election.
Having served over half my life as a sheriff, city councilman, county commissioner and a teacher and coach, I find it very important to thank the voters for their confidence in my ability to represent them.
As one senior member of council said, “experience is a key asset for city council.” I agree and would like to put my 40 years of experience in city and county government to work for the fine citizens of Huntington.
As chairman of Cabell County Community Services Organization, for seniors, I’m very proud of our board and our CEO Charles Holley, and all the work they do, and concerns they have for the seniors citizens of Cabell County.
Meals on Wheels, home visits and linkage and referral to in-home nursing care, along with socializing with other people, are very important for their health and welfare. To make sure no senior goes to bed hungry, or needing nursing and personal care, we work tirelessly to ensure all their needs are met.
I’m very proud to be on the CCCSO board, which has opened three new centers, and I am looking forward to opening one more in the west end or Westmoreland to serve the senior population in that area.
I’m very proud to have worked with the mayor and council, while being a 24-year member of the Cabell County Commission. I keep an open mind to all issues and look forward to working with the mayor and elected council.
I am also proud to be chairman of the board of the Tri-State Transit Authority, TTA, and all that Paul Davis, our CEO, and the board have accomplished. The planning and execution of Pullman Square has helped Huntington grow and prosper.
I also serve as a member of the Tri-State Recycling Board. We have over 1,600 customers and we are growing with the help of the Cabell County Commission and City of Huntington.
I personally will push for voluntary curbside recycling for citizens. I’m very transparent in all my work, and if I don’t have the answer to your question, I will get the answer for you.
I have an 8-point program that I have set for my campaign and hope to accomplish it entirely, while on council.
We must maintain and continue to help our animal shelter with funds and personnel, hire more police officers to put on the streets for protection, better equipment for fire department, continue the fight against drug abuse, citywide cleanup, more street paving and sidewalk repairs.
I am a veteran of the Marine Corps and served my country overseas, a graduate and Son of Marshall University and a member of all veterans organizations. In the election of at large member of council, it means you can vote for two candidates from your party.
I will be a full-time working council person, and if possible by law, I will give my council pay each month to CCCSO, to feed our seniors and help fund any program needed there. Remember, “There is no substitute for experience.”