IRONTON — Lawrence County held a special primary election Tuesday, the result of continued legal wrangling over redistricting.
State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, was unopposed Tuesday in the special election. Stephens, who represents the 93rd District, has no opposition in the race this fall.
Meanwhile, Garry Boone, a Democrat, will face Shane Wilkin in the 17th District state Senate race this fall. While Boone was unopposed, Wilkin defeated Thomas Hwang in the Republican primary. The 17th District includes all of Lawrence County.
Chase Brown won the Democratic nomination for the State Central Committee’s 17th District for men, with Stacy Brooks, who ran unopposed, winning the women’s Democratic nomination.
Bonnie Ward, who ran unopposed, won the Republican women’s nomination for the State Central Committee.
All results are unofficial until certification later this month.
Voter turnout in the primary was low, with 4.13% of all registered voters in Lawrence County voting. This was about the turnout expected by Cathy Snider, director of the Lawrence County board of elections, who said Tuesday she expected about a 5% turnout.
Snider said this week’s primary was the first special election held in August in over 30 years. Snider believes most voters were not aware of the election because of its unusual timing. Additionally, many of the races on the ballot in Lawrence County had candidates running unopposed, which Snider believes brings down turnout.
After the redistricting, the entirety of Lawrence County is in one district, which hasn’t been the case in 30 years. The 93rd District now includes all of Lawrence, Gallia and Jackson counties.
Other state offices were on a primary earlier this year.
The state representative and state senator districts were the subject of a 4-3 vote by the Ohio Supreme Court, which ruled the redistricting favored Republicans and against Ohio law. The issue then was decided 2-1 in federal court, which called for the Aug. 2 primary.
That redistricting issue will have to be settled before 2024.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Color bars are links that go to the candidate's profile page. At this time, we are sending questionnaires only to candidates in contested races. Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.
EARLY VOTING: April 27-May 7
W.VA. PRIMARY ELECTION: May 10
GENERAL ELECTION: Nov. 8
CANDIDATES IN CONTESTED RACES: Receive a questionnaire by sending an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com.