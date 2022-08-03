The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — Lawrence County held a special primary election Tuesday, the result of continued legal wrangling over redistricting.

State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, was unopposed Tuesday in the special election. Stephens, who represents the 93rd District, has no opposition in the race this fall.

