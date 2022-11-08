The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — Tuesday was a good night for Boyd County Republicans as they won all contested county races on the general election ballot, according to unofficial totals from the Boyd County Courthouse.

Bobby Jack Woods, a longtime sheriff and former Kentucky State Police trooper, lost his bid for re-election to another four-year term as sheriff. Woods, a Democrat, lost to James "Jamie" Reihs, a Republican.

