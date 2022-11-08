CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — Tuesday was a good night for Boyd County Republicans as they won all contested county races on the general election ballot, according to unofficial totals from the Boyd County Courthouse.
Bobby Jack Woods, a longtime sheriff and former Kentucky State Police trooper, lost his bid for re-election to another four-year term as sheriff. Woods, a Democrat, lost to James "Jamie" Reihs, a Republican.
In the race for Boyd County Clerk, Kevin Johnston, the incumbent and a Republican, defeated David J. "DJ" Rymer, a Democrat, and will get a full four-year term.
Meanwhile, Curtis E. Dotson, a Republican, defeated Patrick M. "Pat" Hedrick, a Democrat, for a four-year term as county attorney.
In the race for Boyd County commissioner, David Salisbury II, a Republican incumbent, defeated Heather Moore-Frame, a Democrat, to win another four-year term on the Boyd County Fiscal Court.
In the other contested commissioner race, Jeremy K. Holbrook, a Republican, defeated Larry Brown, a Democrat and an incumbent commissioner.
In a nonpartisan race for Boyd County District Judge, Devon Reams defeated Anna Ruth.
In the nonpartisan race for Ashland Board of City Commissioners, all four incumbents won and will get another two-year term on the board.
The four winners in that race were Josh Blanton, Marty Gute, Amanda Clark and Cheryl Spriggs.
EARLY VOTING: Oct. 26-Nov. 5
GENERAL ELECTION: Nov. 8
