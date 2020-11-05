CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — Write-in results for Boyd County could be available by Friday.
The Boyd County board of elections is scheduled to meet Friday afternoon to review thousands of write-in ballots.
The unofficial ballot count released earlier doesn't include the total for write-in ballots. There were write-in ballots for the Ashland Board of City Commissioners and Ashland Independent School Board.
The county clerk's office has until 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, to certify the vote totals to the Kentucky Board of Elections.
Matt Perkins, the only candidate for Ashland mayor, won't have to wait until then. Perkins got 6,659 votes for mayor.
The Ashland Board of City Commissioners race was a lot closer.
Josh Blanton led the race for a two-year term on the board with 3,879 votes, according to unofficial totals from the Boyd County Courthouse. City Commissioner Amanda Clark finished second with 3,533 votes and City Commissioner Marty Gute finished third with 3,461 votes.
Former City Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs finished fourth with 3,367 votes.
While Blanton, Clark and Gute are safe, the outcome could change for the fourth seat on the board depending on the number of write-in votes for City Commissioner Bernice Henry. She will have to have more than 3,367 votes to gain a seat on the board.
Gerald B. Thompson finished with 2,363 votes, Becky Miller finished with 2,339 and Randall Carl Memmer finished with 2,163 votes.
In other races, Kevin Johnston, a Republican, defeated Myra Jones-King, a Democrat, in the race for an unexpired term for Boyd County Clerk by a total of 12,958 to 8,317.
Meanwhile, Boyd County voters approved a local option issue to extend the sale of alcoholic beverages countywide by a total of 12,772 to 6,020.
Matthew Tackett has 917 votes for a seat on the Fairview Independent School District while Earl Thomas Lowe Jr. had 860, according to unofficial totals.