CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — James David Salisbury II won a close Republican primary for Boyd County Commissioner, according to unofficial totals Tuesday from the Kentucky Secretary of State’s office.
Salisbury finished with 926 votes. Commissioner Keith Watts had 909 votes and Joseph “Joe” Blair had 693 in the Republican primary for county commissioner in the 1st district.
In the Democratic primary for commissioner in the 1st district, Heather Moore-Frame had 1,028 votes and Kenny Messer had 908.
That will set up a race between Moore-Frame and Salisbury in the general election this fall.
In the Republican primary for sheriff, James “Jamie” Reihs had 1,939 votes, defeating Terry R. Clark, who had 814 votes. Reihs will face incumbent Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods, who was unopposed in the Democratic primary.
In the race for a two-year term on the Ashland Board of City Commissioner, eight people advanced to the general election this fall. Rochell Herring finished ninth in the race for the top eight seats with 150 votes.
City Commissioner Joshua Blanton led the ticket in the primary with 775 votes. City Commissioner Marty Gute finished second with 672 votes. City Commissioner Amanda Clark finished third with 654 votes while City Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs finished fourth with 619 votes.
Also advancing to the general election this fall were: Dwain Porter with 440 votes, Chuck Williams with 412 votes, Becky Miller with 354 votes and Dave Williams had 307 votes.
The top four will advance to two-year terms on the board in January.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Color bars are links that go to the candidate's profile page. At this time, we are sending questionnaires only to candidates in contested races. Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.
EARLY VOTING: April 27-May 7
W.VA. PRIMARY ELECTION: May 10
GENERAL ELECTION: Nov. 8
CANDIDATES IN CONTESTED RACES: Receive a questionnaire by sending an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com.