CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — Ashland City Commissioner Bernice Henry was unsuccessful in a write-in campaign for a full, two-year term on the board, according to unofficial results Friday from the Boyd County Clerk’s Office.

Following a count of write-in ballots this week from the general election, county election officials released the totals Friday.

Henry, appointed to the board earlier this year, received 1,811 write-in votes. Josh Blanton finished first in the race for a two-year term on the board with 3,917 votes. City Commissioner Amanda Clark finished with 3,563 votes, City Commissioner Marty Gute finished next with 3,488 votes and Cheryl Spriggs, a former city commissioner, finished fourth with 3,393 votes.

All four will begin two-year terms on the board in January.

Ashland City Commissioner Matt Perkins was unopposed in his bid to become Ashland’s mayor.

While Patricia “Patty” Lindsey was elected to a term on the Ashland Independent Board of Education, two other candidates waged successful write-in campaigns to join her on the school board. Lindsey finished with 4,162 votes.

Ashley Layman had 575 write-in votes to also gain a seat on the board. Justin Blake Gillum also gained a seat on the school board with 303 votes. David Jay Hill received 292 write-in votes and was unsuccessful in his bid to gain a seat on the board.

Four candidates, meanwhile, were elected to four seats on the Soil and Water Conservation District. Elected as supervisors on write-in campaigns were Michael Bowling, Danny Blevins, Julie Helton and William David Horn.

