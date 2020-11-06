CHARLESTON — The town of Buffalo, West Virginia, will retain its leaders following Tuesday’s election.
Buffalo Mayor Conrad Cain secured a second term Tuesday, defeating former mayor Dave Melton by more than 100 votes.
Cain earned 278 votes to Melton’s 159, according to election results from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office. Brett Walker finished third in the race, gathering 87 votes.
All five incumbents on the Buffalo Town Council were re-elected Tuesday night. Barbara Johns Reed, Leah Martin Higginbotham, Doug Pierson, Chad Thaxton and Terry G. Parsons will all serve another term on council.
Twelve residents ran for Buffalo Town Council, and the vote totals are as follows:
- Thaxton: 270
- Reed: 235
- Higginbotham: 211
- Pierson: 210
- Parsons: 207
- Shane Jividen: 199
- Charlie Cain: 168
- Roger L. Jividen: 158
- Billy Grady: 152
- Jill Dunlap: 136
- Dave McCarty: 91
- Christina Jumper: 90
Brian Ellis ran unopposed in the race for Putnam County Commission, winning the election with 23,669 votes. Ellis defeated incumbent Commissioner Steve Andes in the June primary election.
Nitro Police Chief Bobby Eggleton will become the next Putnam County sheriff, as he ran unopposed for the position Tuesday. He earned 23,941 votes. Eggleton defeated Putnam Sheriff’s Deputy Will Jordan in the June primary election.