The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220921 voting 07.jpg
Buy Now

The Cabell County Clerk’s Office hosts a voter registration and education event on Sept. 20, 2022, outside of the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Cabell County officials are preparing for early voting ahead of the West Virginia general election in November.

During its Thursday meeting, the Cabell County Commission approved a date and time for the public test of early voting equipment and Election Day tabulation equipment.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you