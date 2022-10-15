HUNTINGTON — Cabell County officials are preparing for early voting ahead of the West Virginia general election in November.
During its Thursday meeting, the Cabell County Commission approved a date and time for the public test of early voting equipment and Election Day tabulation equipment.
The test will be held Thursday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m. and conducted at the Election Warehouse, 830 8th Ave. in Huntington.
The commission also reviewed a letter from Cabell County Clerk Phyllis Smith that included a schedule of the public test and canvass schedule for the upcoming general election. The certification of votes will begin at 6 p.m. in the clerk’s office at the courthouse on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The canvass will begin at 9 a.m. in the office on Monday, Nov. 14.
The commission approved 12 early voting clerks appointed by Smith for the early voting period, Wednesday, Oct. 26, to Saturday, Nov. 5. The clerks’ rate is $100 per day and they are required to attend training before early voting begins.
Cabell County’s early voting locations are the Cabell County Clerk’s Office, 750th 5th Ave., Suite 108, Huntington; Milton City Hall, 1139 Smith St., Milton; and the Marshall University Student Center, 1680 5th Ave., Room 2W22. All early voting locations in West Virginia can be found on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office website.
The County Clerk’s Office website says early voting is open to any registered voter in the county. The hours for early voting are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 18. The deadline for absentee ballot applications is Wednesday, Nov. 2. The deadline to hand-deliver absentee ballots to a county clerk’s office is Monday, Nov. 7. Requests for emergency absentee ballots can be made from Tuesday, Nov. 1, to Tuesday, Nov. 8.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Color bars are links that go to the candidate's profile page. At this time, we are sending questionnaires only to candidates in contested races. Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.
EARLY VOTING: Oct. 26-Nov. 5
GENERAL ELECTION: Nov. 8
CANDIDATES IN CONTESTED RACES: Receive a questionnaire by sending an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com.